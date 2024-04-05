Raiders Predicted to Add QB Who Was Once Expected to Be No. 1 Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently visiting with many of the top quarterback prospects and they are likely to leave the 2024 NFL Draft with at least one of them. However, they may have to wait until later rounds.

The Raiders don’t pick until No. 13 in the first round, which puts them out of range to get one of the top-four prospects unless they trade up. The team could stay put at No. 13 and draft either Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix but that could be a reach. Spencer Rattler is one of the more interesting quarterbacks in the draft and should be available in later rounds.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid thinks that the Raiders will bypass taking a quarterback in the first round and will instead select Rattler with their third-round pick.

“Signing Gardner Minshew this offseason and drafting Aidan O’Connell in the fourth round last year likely won’t keep the Raiders out of the QB running, especially after Jimmy Garoppolo lasted one season (partially on the bench) with the team,” Reid wrote in an April 4 column. “Whether a move happens at the top of the draft — the Raiders pick at No. 13 — or somewhere on Day 2, another passer needs to be added to the roster. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Raiders trade back into the later parts of the first round to add a QB, but with five signal-callers off the board early in this scenario, looking to Rattler makes sense.

“I made the rounds to a bunch of pro days over the past month, and I came away really impressed with Rattler. He has had a solid pre-draft process overall. Rattler is a balanced and in-rhythm thrower, and despite playing behind a struggling offensive line, he finished 2023 with 3,186 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. The talent is obvious, but quicker decision-making under pressure is still needed.”

Spencer Rattler Was Once Favored to Be No. 1 Pick

There was a time when Spencer Rattler was considered one of the best quarterback prospects in the country. In fact, he was the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to PointsBet.

That was when he was still at Oklahoma before he transferred to South Carolina. He ended up struggling during the 2021 season and was benched in favor of Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick this year. He was able to revamp his career at South Carolina and will get a chance to play in the NFL. He’s the type of prospect who is worth taking a chance on with a Day 2 pick.

Las Vegas Raiders Meeting With Bo Nix

If the Raiders don’t want to use a first-round pick on a quarterback, Spencer Rattler won’t be the only option. Oregon’s Bo Nix could be available in the second round. According to an April 4 X post from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Raiders are meeting with Nix this week.

The Raiders are having QBs roll through town this week—Washington's Michael Penix is in for a 30 visit today, and Oregon's Bo Nix has his 30 visit in Las Vegas tomorrow, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 4, 2024

Nix was very productive in college but is on the older side at 24. He also doesn’t have elite arm strength but has impressed with his accuracy. No. 13 is too early for him but he could be worth the risk in the second round.