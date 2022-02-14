Analyst Believes Raiders Could Swap Top CB for Former DPOY

The Las Vegas Raiders defense showed strong signs of improvement in 2021 but there still could be major changes coming for the group. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is now with the Indianapolis Colts and the team has brought in Patrick Graham to replace him. He’s a disciple of Bill Belichick and his defensive style is similar.

One of the Raiders’ best defenders last season was cornerback Casey Hayward. He ended the season as the 12th best cornerback in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. He was only on a one-year day so the Raiders will have a decision regarding him this offseason. Hayward is a perfect fit in Bradley’s Cover 3 defense but may not be the best fit under Graham. Pro Football Focus believes that the Raiders could move on from Hayward and look to bring in former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore:

One option for the Raiders to consider in free agency is veteran corner Stephon Gilmore, who was with Graham in New England for the first few years of his career. Gilmore may not be in top form, but he’s still capable of playing at a good level. He was the 11th-highest-graded cornerback in 2021 on a limited sample (304 snaps). It was just three seasons ago that Gilmore was the second-most valuable player at the position, according to PFF WAR.

Gilmore Could Make Sense at the Right Price

It wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world if the Raiders tried to sign Gilmore and retain Hayward. Both are in their 30s so there’s not a lot of long-term value there but they’d make a solid duo. If Graham is looking to bring in players he’s more familiar with, Gilmore could make sense.

Since winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Gilmore has only played in 19 games over the last two seasons combined due to injury. Considering his age and recent injury issues, it’s not likely he’ll be getting a huge payday this offseason. If the Raiders can get Gilmore on a decent contract, he’d be a smart pickup. He understands the type of defense Graham is going to run and could return to form once he gets healthy.

Stephon Gilmore in 2021: 🔹 2 games

🔹 2 Interceptions

pic.twitter.com/UWHM2jr774 — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2021

Cornerback Is a Position of Need for Raiders

Even if the Raiders retain Hayward this offseason, cornerback is a position of need. If he leaves, then it might be the greatest need the team has over wide receiver and offensive line. 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen has been solid but he was injured for most of last season. It remains to be seen if he can be a dependable starting cornerback.

After a number of high-profile cornerback draft busts over the last decade, the Raiders would be wise to turn to free agency to land a great cornerback. J.C. Jackson should be the prize of free agency. He’s coming off an All-Pro season but the Patriots may not be able to afford him. New head coach Josh McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler should be very familiar with Jackson. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they tried to make a splash early in free agency and gave him a big contract.

