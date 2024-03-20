Raiders’ Antonio Pierce Seen Chatting With Star Prospect in Viral Clip

Now that free agency is cooling down, the Las Vegas Raiders are heavily focused on the 2024 NFL Draft. While there’s been talk of the team going after a quarterback in the first round, they also have a big need at cornerback.

Alabama’s Terrion Arnold is considered one of the top prospects at the position and should be a first-round pick. Notably, cameras caught Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce having a one-on-one conversation with Arnold at his March 20 Alabama Pro Day.

Terrion Arnold talking with Raiders HC Antonio Pierce at Alabama’s Pro Day 👀 Arnold said at the Combine that Pierce told him “I like you already” 🏴‍☠️ 🎥: @CoachingMSmith pic.twitter.com/wimZms7VL0 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 20, 2024

This is Pierce’s first year as the Raiders’ full-time head coach and was in the college ranks before joining the franchise in 2022. He’s certainly comfortable in a college football setting. Pierce was a recruiting coordinator for Arizona State from 2018 to 2021 so it’s possible that he has a previous relationship with the coach. Regardless, Pierce is going to do his homework on the top cornerback prospects and there’s a good chance the Raiders will seriously consider Arnold with the No. 13 pick.

Terrion Arnold Compared to Marshon Lattimore

This is a good year to need a cornerback with many of the teams picking before the Raiders having bigger needs on offense than defense. Las Vegas may be able to have their pick of the best cornerback of the class.

Terrion Arnold is certainly in the discussion to be the first cornerback off the board. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Arnold to New Orleans Saints All-Pro Marshon Lattimore in his scouting report.

“Twitchy man-cover corner with outstanding athletic ability and the skill set to bring in ball production at the professional level,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile on Arnold. “Arnold possesses average size but plays with a desired level of aggression and competitiveness in both phases of his job. He’s fast and agile to match up against a variety of receiver flavors on the outside or in the slot. Arnold could squeeze routes tighter from off coverages and limit the yards after catch with a slightly different approach. His closing burst allows him to meet throws at the catch point with a natural feel for playing angles and attacking the receiver’s hands. Arnold will make mistakes with positioning and lose focus at times, but the athletic traits and nose for the ball create quality upside for him to be positioned as a CB1 within a couple of years.”

Lattimore is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL so it’s certainly a lofty comparison. If the Raiders agree with that comparison, it’s hard to imagine he’ll get past No. 13.

Las Vegas Raiders Need to Address CB

The Raiders lost Amik Robertson in free agency and don’t have a true No. 1 cornerback on the roster. It’s possible they still address the position in free agency or on the trade market. If not, they’ll need to draft one early.

Las Vegas has built an excellent defensive line with the offseason addition of Christian Wilkins. Having a strong secondary to go with an elite defensive line would make it very difficult for teams to score on them. Quarterback is the most important position and the Raiders should target one early in the draft if they can find the right one but cornerback should be next on the list of needs.