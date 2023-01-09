Raiders Planning to Target Superstar QB: ‘This Is a Fact’

The Las Vegas Raiders have finally put an end to a disappointing 2022 season. After making the playoffs in 2021, expectations were sky-high for the team but they failed to live up to them in the slightest. While things are looking grim for the silver and black, there could be a path for the team to be solid next season.

The Raiders have talent and nine of their 11 losses came by one score. Adding a few good pieces should turn some of those losses into wins. However, everything will start with the quarterback. Derek Carr won’t be returning next season after getting benched. The team will try to trade him but there’s a strong chance he gets cut outright.

Regardless, the Raiders will need a new starting quarterback next season. Jarrett Stidham had some good moments but his lackluster performance against the Kansas City Chiefs likely puts him out of the running for the job. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Raiders are already doing work on possibly bringing in Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady next season.

“I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact,” Breer said on the “Dan Patrick Show.” “The Raiders are looking into signing Tom Brady.”

"Unequivocally, this is a fact, the Raiders are looking into Tom Brady” pic.twitter.com/r5FZAfiT2o — Keith Ricci (@KeithRicci) January 9, 2023

Does Brady Want to Be a Raider?

According to UFC president Dana White and former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Brady did have an interest in moving to Las Vegas in 2020. They claim that it was a done deal before former head coach Jon Gruden backed out. Things are a bit different now. Josh McDaniels is now the man in charge and the Raiders were a hot mess this season.

While McDaniels and Brady spent almost two decades together in New England and have maintained a close friendship, it’s fair to wonder if the quarterback would be thrilled about reuniting. The Raiders offensive line is not good and the defense needs to be completely rebuilt. Brady is going to want to compete for Super Bowls at this stage in his career and there may be teams closer to contending that could be interested in him.

That said, there may not be a ton of teams lining up to sign a 46-year-old quarterback. Brady knows the system in Las Vegas so there wouldn’t be much of a learning curve. He also gets to play with Darren Waller, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders aren’t the perfect situation but there’s plenty for Brady to like. If the San Francisco 49ers get involved, Las Vegas doesn’t have a chance but they may like what they have in Brock Purdy and Trey Lance going forward.

Jimmy Garoppolo Also a Candidate

Fans won’t be overly excited about this but Breer is also reporting that Jimmy Garoppolo will be looked at by the Raiders. He understands the system and has played under McDaniels. He’s also won a lot of games over his career. However, he’s also spent his whole career playing under Bill Belichick or Kyle Shanahan. Going to a lackluster Raiders team might spell the end of his winning ways.

The only way Garoppolo is more appealing to Las Vegas is that he likely costs less money and would allow the team to draft a quarterback with their first-round pick. They could take a year to rebuild the defense, allow a rookie quarterback to develop and then be ready to go with the new guy in 2024. Garoppolo would help at least keep the team competent at quarterback for a year. It’s not as exciting as a Brady addition but it could be a better long-term play. If the Raiders sign Brady, it’s likely that their top-10 draft pick is used on a player who makes the team better immediately.