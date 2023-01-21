Free Agent QB’s Partnership With Raiders Partner Stirs Speculation

As an impending free agent, everything Tom Brady does in the coming weeks and months will be watched under a microscope. The 45-year-old quarterback has plenty of options, which would include retirement or playing for a number of teams that could be interested. With his seven Super Bowl wins, Brady has already cemented himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history so there’s little left to prove.

Nobody would blame Brady if he decided to retire but if he does continue playing, there will be teams interested in him. The most obvious suitor is the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s previously shown interest in the team back in 2020 and now his longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the head coach for the Raiders.

To make things even more interesting, Brady has business relationships in Las Vegas. Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune revealed on Twitter that Brady and his TB12 brand have a partnership with Wynn Las Vegas. Wynn also happens to be a partner with the Raiders.

Wynn Las Vegas, a partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, has announced a partnership with Tom Brady and TB12. Guests can now book an appointment with “a TB12 Body Coach for one-on-one instruction in the TB12 Method, the regimen that’s sustained Tom Brady’s champion-level play.” pic.twitter.com/qMdwkTpdkv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 19, 2023

Naturally, many online began to speculate that this means that Brady will almost assuredly join the Raiders when free agency opens up. However, this appears to be a non-story. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal pointed out this is old news that “goes back to last September.”

Brady in Las Vegas Does Make Sense

While Brady’s partnership with Wynn Las Vegas is nothing new, it still brings up an interesting talking point. When the quarterback considers which team he’ll want to play for, location is going to be an important factor. He already has business partnerships in Las Vegas and playing for the Raiders would only open up more.

It would also allow him to be closer to where he grew up in San Mateo, California. From a football standpoint, there are some concerns about playing for the Raiders. The offensive line needs work and the defense is a mess. It’s going to take a great offseason from general manager Dave Ziegler to fix those issues. In the past, adding Brady would help attract talent but he’ll be 46 when next season starts. He may want to play for a team that is closer to contending for a Super Bowl. Other than that, Las Vegas makes a ton of sense for the quarterback.

Former Teammate Says Brady Won’t Return to Bucs

The Buccaneers are coming off of a disappointing 8-9 season that saw them get blown out by the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. They fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and are overhauling the offensive coaching staff. That might not be enough to convince Brady to stick around for another season.

In fact, he may have already made up his mind. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman believes that the one team Brady won’t sign with is the Buccaneers.

“If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” Edelman said “Inside the NFL” on Paramount+.

Edelman explained why Brady isn’t going to return to Tampa Bay.

“Tom’s a businessman, Tom’s a smart guy,” Edelman said. “He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win, if he wants to continue his playing career. I don’t know.”