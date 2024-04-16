Raiders ‘King’s Ransom’ Trade Proposal Lands Star QB for 3 1st-Rounders

If you take the glass half-full view of the Raiders, then it looks pretty well likely that they’re a good team simply in need of a quarterback. The defense is top-tier, receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are one of the league’s best tandems and even without running back Josh Jacobs, backup Zamir White was outstanding to close the season.

One of the dominant questions of the offseason has been how aggressive the Raiders will be in pursuing a quarterback, though. They got a polished veteran in Gardner Minshew and they have returning incumbent Aidan O’Connell. There are quality quarterbacks in this draft, but with the Top 3 options—maybe even four options—slated to be gone in the Top 5, the Raiders would have to be aggressive in chasing one of 2024’s top young QBs.

According to a trade proposal from Bleacher Report this week, the Raiders would have to be prepared to give up a, “king’s ransom,” to the Commanders, a move that would bring them the No. 2 pick and potentially their quarterback of the future.

Raiders Would Send 5 Draft Picks to Commanders

That ransom includes three—yes, three—first-round picks. But not just that. It includes this year’s second-rounder and a fourth-rounder next season. Here’s the full deal, per B/R.

Washington Commanders receive: 2024 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), 2024 second-round pick (No. 44), 2025 first-round pick (TBD), 2025 fourth-round pick, 2026 first-round pick (TBD)

Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2024 first-round pick (No. 2 overall)

B/R’s Alex Kay lays out the case: “There will be no shortage of quarterback-needy clubs willing to pay a king’s ransom for the No. 2 slot. While Washington also lacks a franchise passer of its own, it could secure a ton of additional draft capital by passing on the opportunity to draft one this month.

“The Las Vegas Raiders could be the victors of a bidding war if they are willing to ship over Day 1 picks not only in 2024, but also the two drafts that follow. However, that alone might not be enough to get a deal done. The Raiders could need to add the No. 44 overall pick this year and a middle-round pick next year to get a yes from the Commanders.”

Would Jayden Daniels Be THE Guy?

Two big questions emerge from this. For one thing, there is the rumored split between head coach Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco on whether the Raiders should be aggressive in getting their next QB. The indications are that Pierce wants to go all-in, presumably for Jayden Daniels, the LSU star whom Pierce recruited to Arizona State before both departed Tempe for greener pastures. Telesco, though, does not want to give up capital to add a quarterback.

The other question is whether Daniels would, indeed, be the guy at No. 2.

The numbers on Daniels were incredible this season. He completed 72.2% of his passes for LSU, for 3,812 yards in 12 games, third in all of NCAA football. His 40 touchdown throws are tops in college, and he has thrown just four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and another 10 touchdowns.

But his slight frame (he is 215 pounds) and penchant to work as a dual threat raised questions about his durability. For all the capital it would take to get Daniels, the Raiders would need to know he would be a healthy star for the next decade or so. That’s a question mark, though.

It’s fun to imagine Daniels—or Drake Maye for that matter—in silver-and-black. And rumors will persist. It’s not particularly realistic, though.