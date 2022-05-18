Raiders Cut WR Just Weeks After Giving Guaranteed Money

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to rely on veterans at the wide receiver positions this season. Bryan Edwards was one of the few young wide receivers left on the roster but the team traded him away to the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders avoided the position in the draft but did find a couple of undrafted free agents.

The most notable signing was Tre Turner out of Virginia Tech. He was one of the Hokies’ top receivers for the past few years but didn’t do enough to get drafted. When the Raiders signed him, they gave him $40,000 worth of guarantees, per Jordan Schultz. That’s not a ton of money for an NFL team but it’s guaranteed money that they have to pay. It would have been easy to assume that he’d at least make it to training camp.

That wasn’t the case as the Raiders decided to cut Turner due to a number of recent signings.

Raiders cut Tre Turner and Brett Heggie — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 16, 2022

Turner will likely be on the Raiders’ radar this offseason if they need another wide receiver. He should also get some looks from other teams as he almost signed with the Minnesota Vikings before choosing the Raiders’ offer.

Raiders Sign 4 of Their Draft Picks

While the team’s undrafted free agents will have to fight to hold a roster spot for the next few months, the players the Raiders drafted will have the upper hand. The team has worked quickly to sign their draft picks. They recently announced that they’ve already signed Dylan Parham, Matthew Butler, Thayer Munford Jr. and Brittain Brown.

The fact that they’ve signed doesn’t guarantee they will all be on the roster when the season starts but it means that they can focus on football without having to worry about signing a contract.

Derek Carr Named Biggest Winner From Draft

The Raiders didn’t make waves during the draft. They traded around their first and second-round picks for Davante Adams so there wasn’t much focus on what the team did. Without any clear difference-makers draft, ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez named quarterback Derek Carr the Raiders’ biggest winner from the recent draft:

Well for one, the Raiders did not draft his replacement. But for another, the new regime did add some depth to protect him with a pair of versatile offensive linemen in Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford. Now, neither guy jumps off the page immediately, but they do make a suspect O-line better in terms of competition, right? And in May, that’s all you can really hope for when you don’t make your first selection until late in the third round of the draft. Plus, the Raiders did use those first two picks to get wide receiver Davante Adams for Carr in trade, yes? Yes.

This has been arguably the most exciting offseason in Carr’s career with the Raiders. He got a respected offensive coach in Josh McDaniels who then helped land Adams, who Carr is close friends with and arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. The quarterback has to be feeling happy right now.

