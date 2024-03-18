Raiders Linked to All-Pro CB & Ex-Vikings Starting RB

The Las Vegas Raiders have filled their need at defensive tackle with the signing of Christian Wilkins and now the biggest need on the defense is cornerback. There’s a strong chance the team could address the position early in the draft but they’re going to do their due diligence.

According to a March 17 X post from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are bringing in former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White for a visit.

White had a stint as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. The former first-round pick was named to All-Pro teams in 2019 and 2020. He was also the NFL interceptions co-leader in 2019 with six. Unfortunately for White, he’s been bit badly by the injury bug over the last three seasons.

He missed six games in 2021, 11 in 2022 and 13 last season with a torn Achilles. When he’s been on the field, he’s played well but he’s having a hard time staying on the field. Considering his injury history, White should be a cheap option in free agency. If he stays healthy, the Raiders could get one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL at a discount. If he gets hurt again, it likely wouldn’t be a huge strain on the salary cap.

Alexander Mattison Also Visiting Las Vegas Raiders

On the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders have a need at running back after letting Josh Jacobs walk in free agency. Zamir White is expected to be the starter but the team still needs a No. 2.

One player the Raiders are taking a look at is former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. He’s visiting with Las Vegas, per a March 18 X post from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Free agent RB Alexander Mattison is visiting the #Raiders today, sources tell @BleacherReport. Multiple teams are in play for Mattison at this point. pic.twitter.com/WIx0ICga8W — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024

Mattison emerged as the starting running back for the Vikings last season after they released Dalvin Cook. He rushed for a career-high 700 yards. He’s likely better in a role where he can be the No. 2 running back. He could also give White some competition for the starting spot. The Raiders could also consider drafting a running back but Mattison is a good player to bring into training camp and letting him compete.

Las Vegas Raiders Being Patient in Free Agency

Outside of the first day of free agency where the Raiders signed Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew, it’s been a pretty quiet offseason so far. It’s clear that general manager Tom Telesco didn’t want to blow all of his salary cap space in the first days of free agency.

While the Raiders are exercising patience, they are likely going to still sign several new players. There are needs on the offensive line, running back and cornerback. The team could also consider adding another quarterback with just Minshew and Aidan O’Connell on the roster right now.

There are plenty of quality players left who should only get cheaper as free agency goes on. According to Over the Cap, the Raiders still have $28 million in salary cap space, which gives them plenty of room to make moves. The team should get more active in the coming weeks to start filling out the roster with more depth pieces.