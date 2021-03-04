Raiders Sign Impending Free Agent to 3-Year Contract

Though the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make the playoffs in 2020, the special teams had a good year. Kicker Daniel Carlson made 33 of 35 and set the franchise record for scoring in a season. While Carlson deserves a lot of praise for his season, long snapper Trent Sieg deserves some recognition. He was incredibly solid for the Raiders in 2020 and didn’t make any notable mistakes.

He was set to hit free agency this offseason but the team decided to lock him up long term. Las Vegas` announced that they’re handing Sieg a three-year contract.

This special teams anchor is staying put. ⁰We have signed Trent Sieg to a three-year contract » https://t.co/hkKj2OMIMW pic.twitter.com/z7zJJychSk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 3, 2021

The best long snappers hardly ever get mentioned and Sieg has done a really good job of playing mistake-free football. He’ll now get a chance to play a fourth season with the Raiders and beyond. For 11 years, the team had Jon Condo serving as the long snapper. He was one of the best in the business and made two Pro Bowls. It appears the Raiders now have their new version of Condo.

Carlson Due for a New Contract

Daniel Carlson picked a great time to have a big season. He had an excellent first season with the Raiders when he made 16 of 17 field goals. He took a pretty big dip in 2019 and missed seven field goals. It looked like his future in Las Vegas could be in jeopardy after that disappointing season.

Well, he decided to come back with a vengeance in 2020. He made over 94% of his field goals, which was fourth-best in the NFL for kickers who attempted three or more field goals. He cemented himself as one of the best kickers in the league. Carlson is a restricted free agent but should be getting a long-term deal soon. Just like the Raiders found their new Jon Condo, it looks like they’ve found their new Sebastian Janikowski.

Punter A.J. Cole is under contract for next season so all they need to do is sign Carlson to ensure their trio of young specialists returns.

Other Raider Free Agents Who Should Be Getting New Deals

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is the Raiders’ most notable free agent but they have plenty of other key players hitting the market. With Gabe Jackson reportedly getting shown the door, the team should be planning on re-signing Denzelle Good. He was one of their most consistent offensive linemen last year and deserves a pay raise.

Nicholas Morrow looked like the Raiders’ best linebacker at times during the season. He’s a free agent and has stated he’d like to come back. The team would be wise to give him another shot. Running back Devontae Booker is another interesting name to keep an eye on. He was a solid backup to Josh Jacobs last season and rushed for 423 yards. The Raiders don’t have another suitable backup running back on the roster so they’ll need to find a replacement if Booker doesn’t return.

