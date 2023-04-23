Trade Proposal Sends Raiders’ Tre’von Moehrig to 49ers for Former No. 3 Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders need their quarterback of the future at some point. Jimmy Garoppolo will give them solid quarterback play for at least another couple of seasons but it’s clear they don’t see him as the franchise quarterback beyond a few years. With the No. 7 pick, the Raiders could draft their quarterback of the future. However, they could also take a gamble on a quarterback who would require a much smaller investment.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers have been listening to trade calls about Trey Lance. The former No. 3 pick has only been in the league for two seasons but with the emergence of Brock Purdy last season, he has become expendable. San Francisco isn’t going to get close to what they invested to get Lance but it’s better to get something now than wait too long and get nothing.

The Raiders could be an interesting team to watch. Garoppolo played with Lance for the past two seasons. They should have some rapport. Lance took Garoppolo’s job last year but he’d be the starter over the young quarterback this year. The Raiders selected safety Tre’von Moehrig in the second round of the same draft Lance was taken. He looked like a stud as a rookie but wasn’t a great fit in Patrick Graham’s defense.

The 49ers have a need at safety and Moehrig could be a better fit with them. The Raiders could offer San Francisco Moehrig and a third-round pick to land Lance. The 49ers get a player who could play immediately and a solid draft pick while the Raiders would get their developmental quarterback without having to use a first-round pick.

Too Early to Give up on Lance?

It’s odd that the 49ers would give up on Lance so early after investing so much to get him. They must feel very confident about what Purdy can do going forward. However, Lance is still just 22. To put that into perspective, he’s younger than Will Levis and Hendon Hooker, who are two of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class.

Lance hasn’t played enough to know whether or not he’s capable of being a starter but he was far from terrible in the games that he has played. The biggest issue facing him is injuries. He’s suffered significant injuries in both of his first two seasons. He may never even get a chance to prove whether he can play or not if he keeps getting hurt. He’s a very interesting player to watch going forward regardless of what the 49ers decide to do with him.

Why Lance to Raiders Is Interesting

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has a solid history of developing quarterbacks. Mac Jones, who was selected the same year as Lance, had an impressive rookie season but then fell off as soon as McDaniels left. Lance could be McDaniels’ new project.

It could be worth the risk. At worst, the Raiders lose a safety who is a bad fit and a third-round pick. With so many needs on defense, that might be a smarter move than selling the far to move up and draft C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson.