Patrick Mahomes Sends Strong Message to Raiders DE Tyree Wilson

After months of speculation about what the Las Vegas Raiders were going to do with their first-round pick, the team has finally made a decision. With the No. 7 pick, Las Vegas selected Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson. It’s no surprise the Raiders decided to address the defense in the first round and they may have added arguably the best pass rusher.

Main stage moment 🖤🥲 📺: Watch the 2023 NFL Draft on NFLNetwork, ABC & ESPN from April 27-29 pic.twitter.com/slYzU8PG7D — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 28, 2023

The Raiders had bigger needs on defense than at defensive end but Wilson’s potential was too good to pass up. Las Vegas won’t be able to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense this year but they can try to slow them down by building a formidable pass rush. Wilson should add a boost to one of the worst pass rushing teams in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes, who is also a Texas Tech alumni, took note of the Raiders adding the pass rusher and had a message for him.

Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 28, 2023

Though Wilson and Mahomes went to the same school, neither should expect any mercy from the other. One of Wilson’s biggest jobs going forward is to figure out how to get Mahomes to the ground. It should be a fun battle to watch once the Raiders and Chiefs match up for the first time next season.

Wilson Was Eyeing the Raiders

There were some mock drafts that had Wilson going as high as No. 2 to the Houston Texans. It must have been a surprise to the Raiders that he was available at No. 7. Georiga’s Jalen Carter and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez were likely tempting options but Wilson was highest on their board. The defensive end is likely very happy with his landing spot. Back at the NFL Scouting Combine, Wilson stated interest in teaming up with Maxx Crosby.

“It’s like I told the Raiders’ staff … if I get to join Maxx Crosby, it’d be two great pass rushers on the field,” Wilson said during media available at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Crosby is only 25 while Wilson is 22. The Raiders could have one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL for a long time if Wilson pans out. He’ll have an elite pass rusher to learn from in his early years.

Draft Profile on Wilson

Wilson has some work to do if he’s going to be an elite pass rusher but he has the tools to be special. Luckily for him, there won’t be pressure to perform right away. The Raiders already have Crosby and Chandler Jones on the roster. Though Jones is coming off a down year, he’s a great player for Wilson to learn from. In Lance Zierlein’s profile on the defensive end for NFL.com, he praised his length but noted that he needs to get stronger: