Recently Released Raiders Deep Threat WR Lands Contract With AFC South Team

Over the course of the offseason, Tyron Johnson had impressed the new Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff and was loved by teammates while commonly being referred to as “T-Billy.” He surprisingly made the active roster after training camp over veterans Keelan Cole and DeMarcus Robinson. However, he wasn’t able to find a role in the offense early in the season and was eventually put on the practice squad.

Heading into the Week 7 game against the Houston Texans, the Raiders decided to release him outright. He wasn’t a free agent long. The Texans announced that they’ve signed the speedy wide receiver to the active roster.

We have signed WR Tyron Johnson. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 25, 2022

Houston could certainly use the help on offense as they are averaging the eighth-least passing yards per game in the NFL with 209.3. Johnson didn’t make an impact with the Raiders over the past two seasons, having not made a catch or seen a target in seven games. He did have a solid rookie year with the Los Angeles Chargers where he caught 20 passes for 398 yards. The Texans will have to hope that he can return to rookie form. Johnson’s best trait is his speed as he runs a 4.36 40-yard dash.

Is Brandin Cooks on the Trade Block?

After a 1-4-1 start, the Texans should strongly consider being sellers at the trade deadline. They’ve got a ton of work to do on the roster before they can get back to being playoff contenders. One of their best trade pieces is wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The veteran speedster has broken 1,000 receiving six times in his career but is 29 and not likely a great piece to have in a rebuild. There are plenty of teams out there that could use a player like Cooks. According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans are receiving plenty of interest in the wide receiver but it’s still hard to imagine him getting dealt:

Cooks’ trade scenarios remain unclear with a league source predicting he’ll ultimately remain with the Texans as the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaches, barring an extremely competitive offer for the former Oregon State standout. That isn’t from lack of interest, though. Cooks has been the subject of multiple trade inquiries, including the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams. Nothing has advanced into anything that could be characterized as developing at this time heading into next Tuesday’s deadline.

Should Raiders Bring in a Deep Threat?

Cooks has been a player who has been mentioned as a fit for the Raiders in the past. His speed would be a great fit with quarterback Derek Carr and he grew up in Stockton, California, which is just over an hour away from where the Raiders used to play in Oakland. Wide receiver is perhaps the lowest on the team’s list of needs. Hunter Renfrow appears to be healthy and Mack Hollins has been a revelation as the WR3. However, the team still doesn’t have a player who can be a big vertical threat.

Davante Adams has proven he can make a lot of plays downfield but he’s still not a burner. It’s highly unlikely the Raiders would trade for a player like Cooks but it could be a smart idea to find a decent deep threat.