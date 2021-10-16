Broncos LB Von Miller Has Strong Words for Derek Carr

Joey Bosa showed major disrespect to Derek Carr after the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bosa said that Carr “shuts down” when he’s under pressure. The quarterback is having a solid year and is doing it behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines so Bosa’s criticism doesn’t exactly hold weight.

Carr has seen much more respect from other star pass rushers in recent weeks. Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack recently had praise for the quarterback and now a heated rival has proclaimed his respect. Ahead of the Raiders’ matchup against the Denver Broncos, Von Miller had some strong thoughts on Carr.

“He’s one of my favorite quarterbacks in the league,” Miller said, via Raiders.com. “He’s a hell of a player, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. … I want him to do well, I want him to pass for all the yards in the world, just not against the Broncos.”

Miller and Carr have been playing against each other twice a year for eight years now. Considering the Raiders and Broncos hate each other, it’s surprising to hear the kind words from Miller. While Bosa doesn’t have much respect for the quarterback, Miller clearly holds him in high regard.

Teddy Bridgewater Praises Carr

Similar to the Raiders, the Broncos look much improved this season. That’s thanks to the play of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. He’s never had elite arm talent but he’s doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and is a strong leader. He was drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft, the same year Carr was drafted. Bridgewater praised the Raiders quarterback for his character.

“He’s a great leader, he’s a great man and a lot of people respect him,” Bridgewater said. “I know I respect him. I know he’s a guy who’s capable of pulling his troops together and keeping them focused.”

The Raiders have a tough task heading to Denver after the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden. Carr will need to use every ounce of leadership he has to rally his team and pull off a win.

Vic Fangio Says Carr Is ‘Very Impressive’

Carr has won three of his last four games against the Broncos. Both teams are on two-game losing streaks and could really use a win on Sunday. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has to be feeling the heat after missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. A win over the Raiders would do a lot to revitalize his team’s season.

Fangio knows the Broncos have their hands full against Carr on Sunday.

“He’s always been very impressive to me,” Fangio said. “He’s really a good passer. He’s accurate with good touch at all three levels of the field. He has good command of their offense. They do a lot of audibling and he’s very good at it. He’s got really good pocket feel. The guy is one of the upper echelon quarterbacks in the league.”

