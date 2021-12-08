Raiders Re-Sign Fan Favorite Linebacker

Sunday’s game for the Las Vegas Raiders wasn’t only bad for them because of the loss to the Washington Football Team. The team also dealt with injuries to multiple linebackers. They lost Nick Kwiatkoski, Cory Littleton and Denzel Perryman at points during the game. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has said that all three of them are “day-to-day.”

It’s very possible the Raiders could be forced to sit one or two of them for this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. If that’s the case, they’ll need backup. Luckily, a familiar face was just sitting in free agency waiting for another chance. Linebacker Will Compton announced on Twitter that he has signed with Las Vegas.

I am signing with the Raiders, per source — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 7, 2021

Raiders fans will remember Compton for his brief stint with the team in 2019. He played in nine games, starting four of them, and played well. He accumulated 41 tackles in those nine games. Last season, he was with the Tennessee Titans but hasn’t been on a roster yet this season.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Raiders Running Different Defense

While Compton did spend time with the Raiders recently, the team is running a completely different defense now. Paul Guenther and Gus Bradley run very different systems. Bradley’s system is known to be much less complicated so it shouldn’t be difficult for Compton to acclimate.

He hasn’t really played in a similar system before so the Raiders may try to keep him off the field for a game or two while he learns it. It hasn’t been revealed yet if he’ll be on the active roster or the practice squad. Regardless, it’s possible that he’ll be active against the Chiefs in case of emergency. Compton is a veteran and is familiar with a lot of the Raiders’ personnel.

Raiders Defense Played Well Against WFT

The Raiders’ defense hasn’t looked great on paper this season. They are allowing 26.0 points a game this season, which is 26th in the NFL. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. The defense is playing much better than they have in years past but the offense hasn’t done its part consistently. Against the Washington Football Team, the defense only allowed 17 points but the offense could only muster 15.

Bisaccia would like to see more from his offense.

“We have to find a way to score more than 15 points,” Bisaccia said after Sunday’s loss. “In the red zone, I think that we missed some throws down there today. You had Zay down in the corner. We had Foster [Moreau] on the seam early in the game. So we have to come up with some plays somehow.

“We have to find a way to make a play with people on us and find a way to make a throw even if we are under duress.”

The Raiders are having a difficult time playing a complete game in all three phases. They have the talent to do well on both sides of the ball but they are still figuring things out.

READ NEXT: Josh Jacobs Claps Back at Rumor: ‘Lawyers About to Have a Field Day’

