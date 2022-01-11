Raiders Fan Favorite Announces He’s Been Cut for 2nd Time in a Week

The Las Vegas Raiders have a short week to prepare for their playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team is starting to get healthy at the right time but continues to retool its roster. Last week, they had to cut veteran linebacker Will Compton only to bring him back a day later due to Marquel Lee getting sent to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Unfortunately for Compton, he’s being shown the door once again. The linebacker announced on Twitter that the Raiders cut ahead of the playoffs.

Compton has quickly become a fan favorite for the Raiders despite only playing in 11 total games over two separate stints. He’s one of the men behind the popular Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, which has featured appearances from Darren Waller and Maxx Crosby. Though Compton has been cut once again, that doesn’t mean he won’t be back. He was cut and re-signed a week ago. If any of the Raiders linebackers go down, Compton will be the first guy they call.

Denzel Perryman Sets Raiders Record

Just two seasons ago, Compton was starting games for the Raiders. The fact that he can’t stay on the roster this season just shows how far the team has come at linebacker. It’s been a position group that the team has had trouble solving for years but it appears they’ve finally fixed the issue.

A big reason the linebackers are playing at a high level is thanks to Denzel Perryman. The Raiders traded for him shortly before the season started and he was quickly inserted as the team’s starting middle linebacker. He proved to not just be a capable linebacker for the team but one of the best in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career and was third in the NFL in solo tackles with 102. He also broke the record for most combined tackles by a Raider in a single season with 154. Greg Biekert used to hold the record with 146.

Most Tackles in Raiders History: 1. Denzel Perryman (2021) 154 in 15 games 2. Greg Biekert (1998) 146 in 16 games#RaiderNation #TackleKing pic.twitter.com/R4Z0sAltN9 — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) January 10, 2022

Perryman has been a revelation for the team and was arguably the best addition they made in the offseason.

Raiders Defense to Have Its Hands Full

The Raiders head into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills are the only other team that won four straight games to end the year. The Bengals are another hot team. They won three of their last four and probably would’ve won four in a row to end the year had they not sat quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 18.

Las Vegas’ defense better be ready to play as Cincinnati has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. They averaged 27.1 points per game during the regular season, which was the seventh-best in the league. Burrow is playing at an MVP level and has plenty of weapons to work with. This Raiders team is scrappy and has done a great job of making other teams fight hard for every yard. It should be another intense matchup on Saturday.

