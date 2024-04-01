Raiders Pushed to Sign 2-Time NFL Interceptions Leader

After an eventual first week of free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have cooled down on signing new players. However, they still have a number of holes on the roster.

Perhaps the biggest hole is at cornerback. The team lost Amik Robertson to the Detroit Lions in free agency and needs another starting-caliber cornerback. The Miami Dolphins released cornerback Xavien Howard earlier in the offseason and he remains a free agent. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was his defensive coordinator with the Dolphins in 2019 so there’s a prior relationship there.

Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team believes that the Raiders should sign Howard.

“Howard can still be aggressive, and a defense that allows him to do that off the line and then play more zone coverage on the backend could be the veteran’s best fit,” Pizzuta wrote in a March 28 column.

“The Las Vegas Raiders fit that mold because their defensive looks were more multiple after Antonio Pierce took over as the coach. The Raiders have also leaned into defense this offseason, filling out that side of the ball while the offense gets figured out.”

Howard is 30 and missed four games last season due to injury. He’s not likely to get a big offer in free agency so the Raiders could add him for cheap.

What Xavien Howard Would Bring Las Vegas Raiders

Last offseason, the Raiders added a former Pro Bowl cornerback past his prime in free agency when they signed Marcus Peters. That didn’t work out and he was cut during the season. Xavien Howard is in a similar position as Peters was last offseason and that may sour the Raiders on the idea of adding him.

However, Howard does have previous experience with Patrick Graham so the coach should know if the cornerback is a fit. One thing the Raiders’ defense hasn’t been great at is turning the ball over. The team had a minus-two turnover differential last season. Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in the league at forcing turnovers. He’s led the NFL in interceptions twice (2018 and 2020).

He only has two combined interceptions in the last two seasons and may not be the ball hawk he once was but his price should be cheap in free agency. It certainly wouldn’t hurt the Raiders to add Howard but he’d only be a short-term solution.

Las Vegas Raiders Could Draft CB Early

While Xavien Howard would be a good short-term starter at cornerback for the Raiders, there’s also a chance the team will address the position early in the draft. There are several good cornerbacks in this year’s class but Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal believes that Alabama’s Terrion Arnold is the best fit with the Raiders.

“One of three top cornerbacks — Arnold, Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell and Clemson’s Nate Wiggins — should be available at No. 19,” Bonsignore wrote in a March 30 mock draft. “All three have the ability to make an immediate impact and team with Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs to form a dynamic starting cornerback group. Arnold made a strong impression on Raiders coach Antonio Pierce at the scouting combine and his Alabama pro day and is an ideal fit on the field and the culture Pierce is building.”