Mayweather Big-Times Clippers Fan Over Painted Nails: Report

Paul George not getting the help he needed wasn’t the only thing that stunk during the LA Clippers-Memphis Grizzlies affair on Saturday. The same could apparently be said for legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather’s attitude toward a fan who requested a selfie.

As reported by TMZ, Mayweather rejected a male teenage fan who wanted to get his picture taken with the former multi-time world champion. The reason — the kid had painted his fingernails black.

Video footage of the incident that was shot by the fan showed him on the floor, attempting to get the picture when Mayweather said, “You got painted nails; I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails.” Shortly thereafter, he was warned to back up from Mayweather.

The fan responded by accusing Mayweather of being homophobic.

Per the report, witnesses told TMZ that Mayweather was very approachable otherwise, “posing and smiling” on the court with another young fan.

Mayweather’s Past Clippers-Related Controversy





Play



GRIZZLIES at CLIPPERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 23, 2021 GRIZZLIES at CLIPPERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 23, 2021 The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the LA Clippers, 120-114. Ja Morant led the way for the Grizzlies with 28 PTS and 8 AST, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 PTS and 7 REB in the victory. Paul George tallied a game-high 41 PTS and 10… 2021-10-24T05:06:20Z

This isn’t the first Clippers-related situation that Mayweather has gotten into. In 2014, the boxer was criticized for defending the team’s former owner, Donald Sterling, who had just received a lifetime ban from the NBA after private recordings of him making racist comments were released.

“Donald Sterling, he was always a respectful gentleman to me, so I don’t have anything negative to say about Donald Sterling,” Mayweather said, via CBS News. “Sometimes we say things and we can’t, we can’t take it back.”

He added, “I think everybody should just pray for him. And you know he’ll get a better heart, a change of heart.”

In the same interview, Mayweather also revealed that he was interested in purchasing the team at the time. “How I would run the Clippers is, I would treat the staff fair, all the employees fair, and I would also treat the fans fair,” he said.

Follow the Heavy on Clippers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Clipper Nation!

Follow Heavy on Clippers!

Clippers Seeking First Win Against the Blazers

Unfortunately, celebrity kerfuffles are the least of the Clippers’ worries at the moment. The Grizzlies loss dropped the team to 0-2 on the young campaign, and things won’t get much easier on Monday night when the team plays host to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

After Portland laid an egg against the Sacramento Kings on opening night, the team rebounded in a major way, picking up an impressive win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. In that game, it was CJ McCollum that led the way for the Blazers, scoring 28 points in a 134-105 win.

The Clippers will have their hands full on the perimeter against the Blazers. Despite new coach Chauncey Billups espousing quality over quantity from behind the arc, the Blazers fired off 50 three-point attempts against the Suns.

Although the Clippers have done well to limit long-range attempts through two games, they’re also fielding a league-worst opponent three-point percentage at 44.8.

READ NEXT: