JR Smith Roasts Former Lakers Guard Over Outfit

In the NBA bubble in Orlando, there’s only so much the players can do. But that didn’t stop Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels from getting all dressed up with no place to go.

Daniels posted a photo in some tight white pants with the caption: “One of my favorite looks this year.”

The comments section of turned into quite the treat, with many current and former NBAers weighing in. However, Los Angeles Lakers guard JR Smith might have had the best response for Daniels, considering he’s in the bubble as well and knows what it’s like.

“Bro where tf you going,” Smith wrote along with a series of crying laughing emojis.

Daniels, who played for the Lakers earlier this year before being waived, responded, “Heading to lobby to have a drink then back to the room for me.”

These tho photos you was talkin bout all last night 😭😭😭 @troydaniels @kylekuzma https://t.co/EcQ4nIbwTM — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 13, 2020

Lakers Guard JR Smith Has Joked About Bubble Situation

Smith went viral after arriving in the bubble with an epic rant on Instagram that prompted either team or NBA officials to tell him to cut it out.

“We’re professional athletes and all that,” Smith said. “But, then you be over there crying talking about somebody can’t stay healthy and their body is breaking down and all this other [expletive]? You wanna motherf**king Ferrari to run like a Ferrari cause you paid for it as a Ferrari … but you keep gassing it up with Chrysler [expletive].”

Smith also showed up to his room on the first night to find out he had no sheets — just an undersized blanket provided by the league.

“Bruh — they didn’t do that bruh. They didn’t do that,” Smith says in the expletive-laden video as he shows off a blanket with an NBA logo. “Look at the blanket bruh. What the [expletive]. I know Bron ain’t got this. Bron and AD, these [expletive] 6-foot-12. I know they aren’t using this little [expletive] blanket. Ya’ll got to chill. I got to chill.”

JR has an issue with the blanket they gave out: pic.twitter.com/9CQCu6HT6C — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) July 10, 2020

But on a more serious note, Smith has been open about how much it means to him to be back on an NBA roster.

“I went through a very depressed state for a long time,” Smith told reporters shortly after being signed. “And it lasted for a few months, where I just didn’t — I’m a big video gamer, I didn’t even play 2K anymore. I don’t want to hoop, I don’t want to work out, I don’t want to play 2K, I don’t want do anything with basketball.”

Kyle Kuzma Not Interested in NBA Bubble Entertainment

Various pictures and videos have come out of the NBA bubble, with players fishing and playing various games to stay entertained. The players have strict restrictions on leaving the bubble, as evident by Kings forward Richaun Holmes being put in a 10-day quarantine for going to pick up delivery food beyond the boundary.

The NBA has provided some entertainment, but it has become evident that many players — especially those on the Lakers roster — aren’t too interested. Lakers third-year forward Kyle Kuzma revealed that he has been mostly staying in his room since arriving in Orlando.

“There’s nothing but basketball for me here,” Kuzma told reporters, per SB Nation’s Harrison Faigen. “I’m not really interested in doing a lot of other things.”

Kyle Kuzma on why he brought a panini press to the bubble: "I brought that after I saw the pictures of what they were serving here. I just wanted to eat comfortably during the self-quarantine portion of things." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 14, 2020

One Lakers player who has been trying to check out the bubble fun is Dwight Howard. The Lakers big man allegedly attended a DJ set that the NBA set up, but was the only one there.

“The first time I heard of the DJ thing was today,” Anthony Davis told reporters over the weekend. “Dwight told me he was the only one there.”

The Lakers have some scrimmages on the horizon, with the games that count beginning on July 30.

