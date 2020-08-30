Could Lakers & Pal LeBron James Be in Carmelo Anthony’s Future?

While he was satisfied with the Game 5 toppling of the Trail Blazers on Saturday night and will now get his team prepared for the NBA‘s Western Conference semifinals against either the Thunder or Rockets, there was a bittersweet aspect to the win for Lakers star LeBron James. In knocking out Portland, James also knocked out one of his great friends, Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, the No. 3 pick from the 2003 NBA Draft in which James was the first pick.

After the game, James posted a photo on Instagram of himself hugging Anthony with a personal message alongside:

“Going on 20 years of friendship to date my brother and it will always be a privilege and honor to do what we love to do and that’s hoop! Never taking these moments for granted cause I just don’t know how many more we got together out there but what I do know is we have the rest of our lives afterwards to continue to live it up to the fullest. Love CHAMP!!!”

The Lakers, certainly, had the opportunity to sign Anthony in the offseason when he was a free agent, affording him the opportunity to join up with James on the same roster. But L.A. was more in the market for guards and big men, especially defensive-minded ones. Defense has never been a strength of Anthony’s.

That could change this offseason, though, especially if the Lakers make a move on forward Kyle Kuzma, who was a trade candidate in February. They would need some scoring off the bench if Kuzma left—and Anthony would be ideal in that role.

Carmelo Anthony & LeBron James Dueled in Game 5

For a portion of that Game 5, at least, James and Anthony engaged in a kind of head-to-head battle that was reminiscent of 2004 or 05. Anthony finished the game with one of the best offensive performances he had all season, scoring 27 points on 9-for-16 shooting, going 3-for-4 shooting on 3-pointers and 6-for-7 on 3-pointers.

James was better, though, finishing with 36 points on 14-for-19 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists, the eighth time in his playoff career he has recorded a triple-double with at least 30 points scored

Anthony, of course, had a difficult time finding a team this season—and, for that matter, last season. He signed with the Blazers in November after going more than a year without getting on the floor in the NBA. He played 10 games for Houston last year before the Rockets pulled him, hoping to find a team to make a trade for him. Eventually, he was sent to Chicago but never suited up. The Bulls waived him.

Anthony, despite rumors that he would join the Brooklyn Nets at the behest of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, sat idle.

Carmelo Anthony: ‘I Pray That it Can Be Portland’

But things worked out well for Anthony in Portland, which was desperate for depth early in the year when forward Zach Collins was injured. Rodney Hood later joined him on the injured list, putting extensive pressure on Anthony to produce.

While he was never the 10-time All-Star scorer he was early in his career, Anthony was solid, even at age 35 and with a full calendar year off. He averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds, and provided a constructive influence in the locker room.

Anthony can be a free agent this summer and he does not intend to retire. He said on Saturday he hopes to be back in Portland next season.

Here’s what he said to reporters about a return after Game 5:

I pray that it can be Portland. Honestly, I think I’ve found a home in Portland. I got comfortable with the organization, I got comfortable with the guys on the team, they got comfortable with me, and at this point in my career I do think that that’s the best fit for me, the best situation, especially having this experience now and kind of just getting my feet wet and just coming in and being who I am and staying true to myself. I really hope that it can be Portland at the end of the day where we give ourselves a chance to keep this team together, get guys healthy, and get another run at it.

The Trail Blazers will have other options and there’s no guarantee they will want Anthony back. He has made it clear he wants to keep playing—and maybe a union with his old friend James makes some sense.

