Damian Lillard Delivers Strong Statement on LeBron James

The Portland Trail Blazers locked up the final playoff spot in the Western Conference on Saturday, knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies in a thrilling play-in game 126-122.

With the win, the Blazers set up a matchup with the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. When asked about the Lakers following the win, Blazers star Damian Lillard delivered a confident statement.

“I mean, I think the reason why we competed so hard, the reason why we fought so hard to get into the playoffs is because we fee like we’re capable of doing anything,” Lillard said. “We can beat anybody, so now we just gotta get rested and get ready for the next thing. You know our work is just beginning.”

Behind Lillard — who was named the Bubble MVP — the Blazers went 6-2 in seeding games and he averaged more than 40 minutes per game. Facing their season ending on Thursday night against Brooklyn, Lillard delivered 42 points in the 134-133 victory. The big night was one of his more modest performances, having put up 61, 51 and 45 previously in Orlando. But the Lakers have Lillard’s respect, especially LeBron James, who the Portland star backed for MVP earlier this season.

“They’re the number one seed in the west for a reason,” Lillard said per Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. “They have the best player in the world. … We feel like we have a chance in a series against any team in this league. We feel like we have a chance in this series.”

Damian Lillard Backed LeBron James for MVP

While Lillard is the MVP of the bubble, the MVP of league is still to be decided between James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. While on the Dan Patrick Show in July, Lillard backed LeBron for his fifth MVP award.

“I don’t think you can go wrong with LeBron or Giannis, but in my opinion…I think it’s LeBron. Just because he’s the number one seed in the Western Conference, I feel like he’s had a dominant season to be in year seventeen, leading the league in assists, the level that they had been playing at right before the season was suspended,” Lillard told Patrick. “I don’t think it should be any argument with either guy getting the award, but I would say LeBron because of how he’s been able to take that team from a non-playoff team, and now they just jump to number one. … I think LeBron is definitely worthy of being the MVP”

James averaged 34.6 minutes, 25.3 points and 7.8 rebounds to go with a league-leading 10.2 assists this season. It was the first time his his storied career that he accomplished the feat.

“Those awards are always great throughout this time of year, to acknowledge the individuals that’s had great years,” James told reporters last month. “Not only from a player’s perspective but for a coach’s perspective as well. So we’ll see what happens.”

Lakers Big Favorites Against Blazers

While many are picking the Blazers against the Lakers, the odds tell another story. The Lakers are -440 to win the series — the largest first-round favorite in the Western Conference other than the Clippers against the Mavericks.

The Blazers get the win and move on to face the Lakers in Round 1. 🏀 Early 👀 at the series odds at @WilliamHillNV:

Blazers +360

Lakers -440 — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) August 15, 2020

Here’s the schedule for the series:

Game 1, Aug. 18: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers | 9 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 2, Aug. 20: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3, Aug. 22: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers | 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4, Aug. 24: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers | 9 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 5 (if necessary), Aug. 26: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers | TBD

Game 6 (if necessary), Aug. 28: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary), Aug. 30: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers | TBD

