Anthony Davis Has Hilarious Reaction to Dog Interrupting Interview

Due to the unprecedented nature of the bubble, it was inevitable that the media was going to run into some issues. Many reporters aren’t in the bubble so they have to ask questions via phone or through a computer. After the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Anthony Davis had a unique interruption.

When a reporter tried to ask Davis a question, her voice kept getting drowned out by the bark of her dog. Davis was a good sport about it and had the perfect reaction.

“All I heard was ‘roof roof’" 😂🐶 A dog crashed AD’s postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/59kkpteLNO — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 11, 2020

Danny Green Wishes Dogs Could Come to Bubble

Unfortunately for the NBA players, there aren’t any dogs in the bubble. Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green all have dogs but have to go the duration of the playoffs without seeing them. Living in the bubble hasn’t been particularly easy and Green believes that having his furry friends around would help make things easier.

“I would love to have my dogs in here, but they are not allowing pets,” Green said recently. “But I think pets would definitely lighten the mood.”

Recently, family and loved ones were able to enter the bubble which has probably helped. Teams like the Lakers still have around a month left if they make it to the NBA Finals. If you have a close relationship with your pet, that’s a long time to go without seeing it.

Davis Knows Rockets Won’t Give Up

In terms of basketball, the Lakers barely avoided disaster on Thursday. They had a massive lead over the Rockets heading into the fourth quarter and took their foot off the gas. Los Angeles’ lead shrunk to as little as five points late in the quarter. That’s not great considering they led by as high as 22 points in the third quarter. Davis praised the scrappiness of the Rockets after the game.

“They’re not going to go away,” Davis told TNT following the game. “We’ve got another tough one whenever we play again. Knowing that an elimination game is always the toughest, this team’s not going to quit, so we’ve got to come out with a killer mindset that we’re going to finish the series.”

Davis knows why they allowed their huge lead to disappear.

“Turnovers,” Davis said. “We had too many turnovers.”

There’s been a lot of sloppy play in the bubble and the Lakers have gotten really sloppy at times against the Rockets. Houston always presented a unique challenge for the team due to their style of play and size. Despite that fact, the Lakers now have a commanding lead in the series.

It hasn’t been perfect for Los Angeles but the Rockets are a really strong team and winning a series over them is no small feat. They have Houston backed into a corner right now and this is the perfect time for them to fall into a trap. With a Conference Finals matchup against the Clippers seeming likely, the Lakers need to finish up this series and hope to get some rest.

