Lakers’ Dion Waiters Posts Heartwarming Video of Reuniting With Son

Bubble life hasn’t been the easiest for the Los Angeles Lakers. Players on the team went from spending almost every moment with their loved one during quarantine to not seeing them at all. It’s especially hard for players who have kids. Dion Waiters has been with the team throughout the duration of the bubble and hasn’t been able to see his young son.

Fortunately, the NBA has allowed loved ones inside the bubble as time has passed. They just have to go through quarantine restrictions. It’s been three months since Waiters was last able to see his son and the veteran guard shared the child’s reaction to first seeing him.

dion reunites with his son for the 1st time in 3 months 🥺🥺💜💜 @dionwaiters3 pic.twitter.com/dX9SorFoY3 — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) September 15, 2020

It can’t be easy for Waiters’ son to go so long without seeing his dad and he’s clearly excited. His emotions are that of pure joy. Hopefully, his dad can get healthy so he can see him play.

LeBron Didn’t Invite His Kids to the Bubble

While Waiters was more than happy to see his kid, LeBron James decided it would be best for his kids to stay home. He recently explained why he made the call to have them stay home, via Kyle Goon:

There’s nothing for them to do. I mean, I’ve got a 16-year-old. I mean, he’s going to sit in the bubble and do what? I’ve got a 13-year-old. He’s going to do what? Five-year-old girl, there’s nothing for her to do. The park isn’t open. I mean, there’s only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous, and they love to do so much stuff. It makes no sense for them to be here. There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside. Come back in. Go outside. Come back in. They can stay in L.A., and they’re great. There’s literally nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid-friendly place. Let’s be honest.

James has got a good point. The NBA players have been bored in the bubble, it would be a lot worse for kids. Bronny James probably wouldn’t be too keen on playing golf. There’s no doubt the Lakers star would love to see them but it’s probably best for everybody if they stay put.

Will Waiters Play in Conference Finals?

Waiters hasn’t had a big role in these playoffs and has struggled when he does get on the court. A recent injury kept out for much of the second-round matchup against the Houston Rockets. With the Denver Nuggets next, it remains to be seen if Waiters will play much.

He was nearing his return towards the end of the Rockets series so he should be good to go from a health standpoint against the Nuggets. However, it’s going to be hard for him to get minutes. With Rajon Rondo back in the lineup and playing well, Waiters right not have a role right now. He’s one of the team’s best shot creators off the bench but his shots haven’t been falling. He’ll probably see a little playing time in the Western Conference Finals but nothing significant.

