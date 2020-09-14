Lakers Coach Takes Shot at Clippers During Argument With Fan

All season long, many analysts have pegged the Los Angeles Clippers as favorites to win the NBA title despite the fact that the Lakers have looked better all year. They were able to get through a tough test in round one against the Dallas Mavericks and looked like they were going to cruise through an easy series against the Denver Nuggets. Well, that hasn’t been the case as they are headed to Game 7 after losing two games in a row.

There’s a real shot that they won’t even get to the Western Conference Finals this year. If they do survive, they’re going to face a rested Lakers team that has been playing like the best team in the NBA in the playoffs. Lakers versus Clippers has been talked about all year and it sounds like fans are already forgetting that there’s a Game 7 on Tuesday. A Clippers fan tried to troll Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy on social media and he wasn’t having any of it and took a shot at the rival team in the process.

Oh my goodness https://t.co/dY3onaUUIJ — Playoff Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 14, 2020

Handy sounds pretty confident that the Lakers don’t have a lot to worry about. Whoever wins, it will be a tough test but the purple and gold are looking really good right now.

Clippers Backs Are Against the Wall

At a certain point, people will have to acknowledge that the Clippers might not be as good as everybody thinks they are. Kawhi Leonard is great but Paul George is inconsistent and so are all of their best role players. They didn’t do the work in the regular season to fix their chemistry issues and that’s becoming apparent now.

Even if they survive the Nuggets, it’s hard to imagine this team will be that competitive against the Lakers. Now, the Clippers clearly have it out for their Los Angeles rival and will play really hard. It might not be as easy a series as the Lakers have gotten used to. If they can’t even beat the Nuggets, it’s clear which team still rules Los Angeles.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers Look Unstoppable

The Lakers handily beat the Portland Trail Blazers, who were the hottest team in the bubble, in round one. They followed that up by dominating the Houston Rockets who have one of the best duos in the NBA. When the Lakers’ role players are hitting shots, nobody is going to beat them.

The team looked really bad during the seeding games in the bubble. They also looked terrible in their Game 1s against the Blazers and Rockets. Outside of those little blips, the Lakers are clearly the best team in the NBA. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are consistently dominant and the team is playing elite defense. They’re very hungry to bring a championship back to Los Angeles and are taking these playoffs really seriously. They can’t let their success get to their heads. If they keep staying hungry and playing hard, they’re going to win the championship.

READ NEXT: Lakers Vet Throws Shade at Russell Westbrook: ‘He Didn’t Play Well’

