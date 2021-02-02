Magic Starter Linked to Lakers as Potential Trade Fit

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been involved with too many trade rumors this season but with the trade deadline approaching on March 25, there’s still plenty of time. They appear to have a really solid team right now without any glaring weaknesses. That said, general manager Rob Pelinka is probably always thinking of ways to upgrade.

One way they could do that is to add some more size and athleticism. According to Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon would be a fit in Los Angeles:

Gordon has long been rumored as a possible fit with the Lakers. Perhaps a swap involving Kyle Kuzma would make some sense. Brooklyn also has a clear hole at the four, though as we noted before, its pick capital was drained in the Harden deal. Gordon’s market appears to be sagging compared with that of recent years, even as big-market teams show some interest. Unfortunately for Orlando, i window to truly cash in on Gordon’s value may have already passed.

Now, trading Kuzma is pretty much off the table due to the “poison pill” provision in his contract. However, if the Lakers do want Gordon, they could make it work in other ways.

Is Gordon a Fit With the Lakers?

Gordon is best known for his otherworldly dunking ability. Twice he’s finished second-place in the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend. Despite that fact, it’s hard to see what he’d bring to the Lakers.

He’s roughly the same size as Kuzma and his 12.8 points per game average over his career is less than Kuzma’s 15.4 career average. Gordon is shooting a career best 36.9% from the three-point line but that’s still worse than Kuzma, who is averaging 38.1%. Gordon is an elite athlete and a solid player but he’s not really what the Lakers need. If Los Angeles is going to make a move, they need to find more size and Gordon wouldn’t really bring that considering he’s only 6-foot-8.

Bradley Beal Not Pushing for Trade

If the Lakers could pick one trade they could make this season, it would be a blockbuster for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. He’s in the midst of an excellent season but is stuck on one of the NBA’s worst teams. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Beal is loyal to a fault. His team isn’t anywhere close to being contenders in the Eastern Conference but he’s conivnced himself that he can make it work. Even being in the middle of a terrible season, Beal still doesn’t want to be traded, accoring to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Fred Katz:

Beal has so far expressed he wants to remain in Washington and has not indicated he prefers to be traded, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic. The Wizards, in turn, have no interest in trading him. Amid calls from the general public and even ones from around the league that a team at the bottom of the standings would be best off dealing its prized player, Washington has made it clear it has no plans to move him.

Beal probably does have a limit to how much losing he can endure but he hasn’t reached it quite yet. Perhaps when we get closer to the trade deadline, a move could become more possible.

