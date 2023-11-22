Analyst Floats Versatile $39 Million Veteran as ‘Obvious’ Lakers Trade Target

Despite all of the speculation about the Los Angeles Lakers exploring trade possibilities with names like Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls floating around, it seems that the Lakers intend to wait it out a bit longer.

They cannot trade several players considered to be their best trade assets. And, even when they can, they might prefer to stick with their depth route over star power.

Perhaps a more sensible target like Detroit Pistons vet Bojan Bogdanovic is in order.

“Bojan Bogdanović … still looks like an obvious target for this team,” wrote Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on November 21. “His game looks like an effortless fit for this roster. His outside shot (career 39.4 percent) is the best part of his arsenal, but he also has the size to shoot over smaller defenders and the ball skills to slip past bigger ones.”

“He’d be a helpful safety net for L.A.’s stars,” Buckley wrote, “spreading the floor when they’re on it or assuming control of the offense when they aren’t.”

Bogdanovic, 34, has yet to suit up for the Pistons this season as he continues recovering from a calf strain. But he averaged 21.6 points on 62.7% true shooting, knocking down 41.1% of his three-pointers with 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists last season.

He is in the first year of a two-year, $39 million contract that is only partially guaranteed for $2 million for the 2024-25 season, allowing flexibility for the future.

The Lakers wouldn’t be alone in their pursuit, though.

Bojan Bogdanovic was Lakers Trade Target Last Year

“Both the Knicks and Heat have been mentioned as potential suitors for Bogdanovic,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire on November 21. “The Cavaliers and Lakers also expressed interest in Bogdanovic last year and could again this season, depending on how things go for both between now and January or February.”

That timeline would work for the Lakers should they want to get into the race for the veteran with D’Angelo Russell (December 15) and Rui Hachimura (January 15) among others becoming trade-eligible by the February deadline.

“Detroit isn’t totally closed to the idea of trading Bogdanovic,” Amico wrote. “But the Pistons really like his veteran presence … and would be seeking young players and/or picks.”

The Lakers could offer up one of their highly-prized future first-round picks.

If that is not enough, either Russell or Hachimura would satisfy salary-matching rules. The Lakers could also package Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince to form the basis of an offer. Rookie first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino fits the “young” requirement, though the Pistons are deep at guard.

Lakers Looking to Develop Internally

The Lakers are in no rush to swing a deal, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. They are 8-6 with a matchup versus the Utah Jazz on November 21. They sit sixth in the Western Conference without having played their best basketball yet, leading them to practice patience.

“I’m told the Lakers, at present, are focused on internal improvement, hopeful that getting Jarred Vanderbilt (who is ineligible to be traded this season after signing an extension with the Lakers in September) and Vincent back on the floor regularly will give them a meaningful boost,” Stein wrote on November 20.

The Lakers mostly added to the group that went 18-8 down the stretch last season. They are banking on a similar turnaround ahead of the trade deadline this season.