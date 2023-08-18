Analyst Predicts Loss for Lakers’ $36 Million Star in ‘Real Position Battle’

The Los Angeles Lakers were active this offseason and could have come away with a new starter in point guard Gabe Vincent.

He may even help solidify their closing units this coming season.

His primary competition is D’Angelo Russell, whom the Lakers re-acquired at the trade deadline last season and re-signed this offseason on a two-year, $36 million contract. Russell started all 17 of his appearances with the Lakers last season but both sides could benefit from a shift in that dynamic with Vicent assuming the starting point guard role.

“Vincent … may not have the same stature, but his skill set looks like a better fit for this roster,” wrote Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report about Vincent on August 17. “The real position battle here, though, is which point guard closes games, and again, our crystal ball likes Vincent’s chances.”

A former undrafted free agent, Vincent, 27, signed a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency.

Gabe was knocking down shots all game. Never let up. pic.twitter.com/RWP1b8fygK — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 5, 2023

Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 33.4% from three-point range. He averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.8% from deep during the Miami Heat’s run to the NBA Finals, and parlayed that into his deal with the Lakers.

“His defense can set a tone with this starting group, and his spot-up shooting could shine next to L.A.’s stars,” Buckley wrote. “He isn’t as ball-dominant and is a much more reliable defender, and both of those traits would serve him well as part of the Lakers’ closing lineup.”

His signing does not come without some skepticism, though.

“Vincent for the full mid-level exception is probably a fine bit of business,” wrote Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report on August 2. “But he isn’t likely to start in L.A. And his career numbers suggest that postseason run may be an outlier.”

Vincent shot 36.8% from long distance in 2021-22, so there is reason to believe he can sustain some of his shooting efficiency from the playoffs.

The bigger question may be if the Lakers would be fixing something that isn’t broken.

Lakers Won With D’Angelo Russell During the Regular Season

The Lakers were successful with Russell, going 12-5 with him in the lineup. And they were particularly effective with him alongside stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and Jarred Vanderbilt boasting a plus-22.2 net rating, per Cleaning The Glass which ranked in the 92nd percentile.

Russell, 27, averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds and shooting 41.4% in those contests. But he missed nine games after coming over, not counting the Lakers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on February 9, and his production fell off in the postseason.

His concern is with whatever is best for the team.

“Russell … might be most helpful as an instant-offense reserve,” Buckley continued. “He could soak up touches with the second team in ways he never would with the starters.”

He has also started 431 of his 495 appearances since entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers in 2015. That could still leave a closing role available to Vincent, potentially getting the most out of both players.

Lakers HC Darvin Ham Touts Depth

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is a staunch believer in what the front office did to overhaul the roster this offseason. This is a group that made it to the Western Conference Finals last season and lost to the eventual champions.

“I think the sky is the limit for what we will be able to do,” Ham said, per Leonard Solms of ESPN on August 14. “I think we added a lot of depth, a lot of guys that have skill, size and athleticism, so I look forward to all of that coming together.”

If it does as he hopes, the Lakers could represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals next season.