Lakers Are a Finalist to Sign Former All-Star Center: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the more popular teams when it came to trade rumors, but the franchise opted not to make a deal at the deadline. Instead, the Lakers will turn to the buyout market to improve their roster heading into the playoffs. Two former All-Star centers are about to hit the free-agent market as Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge are both working towards buyouts, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

The Lakers had been viewed as the favorites to land Drummond if the Cavaliers did not find a trade partner by the deadline. Prior to the trade deadline, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted that the popular thought around the league is that Drummond will sign with the Lakers.

“The league believes, and I know that’s a vague statement, but I’m saying it that way to avoid trapping myself,” Windhorst explained, per Real GM. “The league believes, numerous teams I’ve talked to believe that Andre Drummond is heading for the Lakers if slash when he gets bought out.”

The Lakers & Knicks Are Reportedly the Top Contenders for Drummond

The Lakers are expected to have competition for Drummond in the buyout market. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported the Knicks and Lakers are the top contenders to sign Drummond. The Lakers give Drummond a chance at competing for a title, but there is a reason that L.A. fans should be concerned about the Knicks.

New York can sign Drummond to a lucrative multi-year deal, while the Lakers can only offer a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum. The Knicks are under the salary cap, while the Lakers are well into the luxury-tax territory. The Lakers have also been mentioned in connection to Aldridge, but the Heat are the favorites to sign the center, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Once LaMarcus Aldridge completes a buyout with the Spurs, the Miami Heat are expected to emerge as a frontrunner to sign him, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski noted on Twitter. “Aldridge plans to talk with several teams before finalizing a decision.”

The Lakers Were Not Able to Get a Deal Done for Lowry

With less than 24 hours to go before the deadline, rumors started to gain steam connecting the Lakers to Raptors All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry. Ultimately, the Lakers’ offer centered around Dennis Schroder was not enough to get a deal done. Now, the Lakers are likely to turn their attention to their frontcourt with Drummond and Aldridge slated to hit the market. Wojnarowski noted the Lakers will have some competition to sign Drummond.

“Same with Drummond, I think there are a number of teams who would love to have him,” Wojnarowski explained on The Jump. “Both L.A. teams, the Nets, the Knicks are certainly a team with some cap space moving forward that could be intriguing and Drummond will certainly have his choice of where he wants to play.”