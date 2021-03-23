Andre Drummond Reacts to Lakers Rumors as Speculation Heats Up

Over the last several weeks, there hasn’t been a player more connected to the Los Angeles Lakers than Andre Drummond. He seems to be the team’s top target if he lands on the buyout market. Though Marc Gasol is still a solid player, it’s clear the Lakers would like an upgrade at their starting center spot.

Drummond would certainly be an upgrade over Gasol. There’s been a number of reports that have linked the two-time All-Star to Los Angeles. With the trade deadline landing on Thursday, Drummond should know his fate pretty soon. If he ends up getting bought out, there’s a real shot he’ll be a Laker.

However, he’s not going to let the cat out of the bag yet. When a Twitter user brought up the Drummond-Lakers rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers big man simply replied with laughing emojis.

In the picture, there’s a sign that reads “he doesn’t know yet,” referring to Drummond’s impending free agency decision. While it’s true that he likely hasn’t made up his mind yet, there is reason to believe he’ll be a Laker.

Drummond to Lakers a Done Deal?

Things can obviously change but there appears to be mutual interest between Drummond and the Lakers. By heading to Los Angeles, he’d be able to compete for a championship while also getting to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He’s never had a chance to play on a great team. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, teams around the league believe that it’s already a done deal.

“The league believes, and I know that’s a vague statement, but I’m saying it that way to avoid trapping myself,” Windhorst said, per Real GM. “The league believes, numerous teams I’ve talked to believe that Andre Drummond is heading for the Lakers if slash when he gets bought out.”

Nothing is guaranteed until it actually happens but this a good sign for the Lakers. They could really use a big-time player like Drummond while they wait for LeBron and Davis to get healthy. He’s automatic double-double every game and is one of the NBA’s best rebounders. He’d certainly be an impact player for the Lakers. Pairing him with Davis would give Los Angeles a scary frontcourt.

Could Lakers Face Competition for Drummond?

As of right now, it looks like the Lakers have the upper hand in the race for Drummond. There’s a possibility he could still get traded but that’s unlikely. He’s making over $28 million this year and will be a free agent in the offseason. There aren’t many teams that would even consider giving the Cavaliers something in return.

The biggest competition for Drummond will be the Brooklyn Nets. He’s from New York and they are also title contenders. However, they just signed Blake Griffin, and adding Drummond would be a luxury move that they don’t really need to make. If he comes to the Lakers, he’d be an important player and should fit right in. In the end, it seems like he’ll end up in Los Angeles.

