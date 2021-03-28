Andre Drummond Comes to Final Decision on Free Agency: Report

It’s been weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to have interest in Andre Drummond and things only started heating up after the team didn’t make a move at the trade deadline. After much speculation, it looks like the All-Star big man has come to a decision. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Drummond will sign with the Lakers.

Once Andre Drummond clears waivers at 5 PM ET, he intends to sign with the Lakers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2021

Over the last couple of days, it was becoming clear that he favored Los Angeles. The team was rumored to be “front runners” for some time. However, the Boston Celtics were almost able to swoop in at the last minute and steal the center. It looks like they weren’t able to outpitch the Lakers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were trying to trade Drummond for over a month before finally deciding to buy him out after the trade deadline passed. He hasn’t played a game since February 12 as the Cavaliers were sitting him out while they decided what to do with him. The two-time All-Star will now go from one of the worst teams in the NBA to the reigning champions.

