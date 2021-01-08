Lakers Star Anthony Davis Drops NSFW Response After Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their four-game winning streak halted after a 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night and star forward Anthony Davis was not happy about his team’s effort on the defensive end.

The Lakers allowed the Spurs to shoot 47 percent (16-of-35) from beyond the arc and allowed a season-high in points.

“We messed up our coverages. We didn’t do what we were supposed to do, so we can’t even see if our defensive schemes worked against a stretch five,” Davis said. “We’ve got to be better in our schemes coming out the gate.

Anthony Davis vents frustration about lack of defense being played by this revamped Lakers team: "We didn't play any defense. Our defense was shit tonight. We didn't play one lick of defense and them guys did whatever they want." pic.twitter.com/IDv3cxtBkh — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 8, 2021

“We didn’t play a lick of defense. Our defense was s— tonight. That’s why we lost.”

Davis admitted that in the third quarter his frustrations boiled over due to the lack of defense and his free throw shooting — he was 0-of-2 — that he knocked over a drink cart.

“Just walked over and knocked the damn cart over,” he said.

Heard a noise at the end of the third quarter from the bench, AD confirms that it was him knocking over a drink cart in frustration. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 8, 2021

Alex Caruso Never Tested Positive for COVID-19

The game marked the return of Alex Caruso to the Lakers lineup after missing five games because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Caruso played 20 minutes in his return to the court, going a perfect 3-of-3 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers.

It was assumed by some that Caruso had tested positive for COVID-19 considering the time he missed, but the 26-year-old guard said he never turned in a positive test. Caruso revealed he came in contact with someone who had tested positive after Christmas and was being held out due to contact tracing.

Alex Caruso says he never tested positive for COVID-19, but rather was in the league’s health & safety protocols because of contact tracing with someone he had seen after Christmas. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 8, 2021

Prior to the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel heaped praise on Caruso for what he brings off the bench.

“It’s just great energy, always gives us an uptick off the bench,” Vogel told reporters. “The defense, his containment ability, his ability to be in the passing lanes and take charges and just really impact that side of the ball, which gets us out into transition and playing faster. Definitely a lot of things on the court that he brings to the table, but also the intangibles of his leadership, his voice, working our coverages and offensive spacing concepts. Whatever you want to say, he’s just been an invaluable member of our team and we missed him on this trip.”

Frank Vogel, to @LakersReporter, on what the Lakers missed with Alex Caruso out: pic.twitter.com/EVbYv51wL6 — Aggregation Nation's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 8, 2021

LeBron James Issues Strong Statement on President Donald Trump

There was a lot of talk pre and postgame about the US Capitol riot that occurred on Wednesday. LeBron James issued a strong message on the situation, taking aim at President Donald Trump.

“The events that took place yesterday was a direct correlation of the President that is in the seat right now of his actions, his beliefs, his wishes,” James said. “He cares about nobody besides himself. Nobody. Absolutely nobody.”

LeBron James shares his thoughts on Donald Trump: "The events that took place yesterday was a direct correlation of the President that is in the seat right now of his actions, his beliefs, his wishes. He cares about nobody besides himself. Nobody. Absolutely nobody…" pic.twitter.com/Km5TjTCRTU — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 8, 2021

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich — who is never scared to speak his mind on social issues — called James an iconic figure.

“I think he’s going to be an iconic figure. Nobody is going to be what Muhammad Ali was,” Popovich told reporters, “but in that same genre, I am so proud of this guy and so pleased for him.

More Pop on LeBron: "Basketball, sure, fine. But as a human being, as a citizen, as someone who looks at the social issues of our time, he doesn't do it with hate. He just tells the truth and lays it out there. … He's a very special person in that regard." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 8, 2021

“Basketball, sure, fine. But as a human being, as a citizen, as someone who looks at the social issues of our time, he doesn’t do it with hate. He just tells the truth and lays it out there. He’s a very special person in that regard.”

When it comes to on the court play, the Lakers have a chance to turn things around on Friday against the Bulls at home before hitting the road for a trio of games.

