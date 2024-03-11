Lakers’ Anthony Davis Gets Birthday Surprise From Parents After Historic Game

Anthony Davis received a well-deserved surprise birthday visit from his parents in his locker after his historic game powered the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-109 victory over the West’s No. 2 Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 10, at Crypto.com Arena.

Postgame birthday visit from AD's parents 🫶 pic.twitter.com/AMR9dU6gtu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 11, 2024

On the eve of his 31st birthday, Davis turned from questionable to unstoppable against the shorthanded Timberwolves, who were missing their top two big men Karl-Anthony Towns (meniscus tear) and Rudy Gobert (hamstring).

A game-time decision with shoulder soreness, Davis battled through pain and feasted on the Timberwolves’ decimated frontline with 27 points, 25 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assists and 3 blocks.

“I felt it at times out there,” Davis told reporters of his shoulder soreness as the Lakers medical staff wrapped his shoulder with a heat pack every time he went to the bench, per ESPN. “I still kind of feel it.”

Asked if this counted as a birthday performance, Davis relished spending it at home for the first time in his NBA career.

“It was before my birthday, so I guess we can [count it],” Davis told reporters. “It’s actually the first time I’m able to celebrate my birthday in my entire career at, like, home. On my actual birthday.”

Davis’ 7 steals were a career-high as he became the first NBA player with at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in a game since steals became an official stat in 1973-74.

Resurgent Lakers Move Closer to Playoff Goal

Davis’ historic performance pushed the Lakers closer to reaching the West’s top six. They are now within two games of the sixth-seed Phoenix Suns (37-27) after their 12th win over their last 17 games.

Over the past week, they have beaten three of the top teams in each conference — No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder, Timberwolves, who slid from No. 2 to No. 3 after the loss, and the East’s No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks.

“This [Minnesota] team is No. 2 in the West and still a good team,” Davis told reporters. “Obviously, they’re missing key parts of their team, but they still have guys who can make plays, and they still find a way to win ballgames. We just wanted to come out with a team effort and, knowing that wherever we are in the standings and how important this game was, try to close the gap in the standings.”

All-Star Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid, the best backup center in the NBA this season, paced the Timberwolves with 25 points each.

At 36-30, the Lakers have also gained a 1.5-game separation from the 10th-place Golden State Warriors (33-30) who will be without Stephen Curry (ankle) for a few games.

LeBron James Returns With Near Triple-Double

Overshadowed by Davis’ historic stats line was LeBron James‘ near triple-double in his return from missing one game due to ankle soreness.

James delivered 29 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds while sinking 10 of 16 shots in a supporting role to Davis.

With the Lakers two superstars delivering monster numbers, the team is now sitting six games above .500 for the first time this season and under Darvin Ham.

“Last year is just about finding the right pieces that complemented AD and Bron and this year has been more so trying to manage bodies, trying to stay healthy,” Ham told reporters after the win “So it is what it is. We found ourselves here. I just think we’re trending in the right direction.”