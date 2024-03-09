Lakers’ Anthony Davis Describes Pain of Concerning Injury

The euphoria of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 1123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 8, quickly turned into a concern over Anthony Davis‘ shoulder injury.

“I couldn’t really move [my shoulder] after that but [I’ll] get some treatment and see how I feel tomorrow,” Davis told reporters with a heavy wrap on his shoulder after the win.

Davis sustained the injury in the opening moments of the fourth quarter when Giannis Antetokounpo barreled on his shoulder on a drive to the basket.

After the hard contact, Davis was visibly in pain on the bench and was never the same again. He only scored two points — all on free throws — the rest of the way as D’Angelo Russell carried them with 21 of his season-high 44 points in the fourth quarter.

According to Dr. Evan Jeffries, who owns Evolving Motion Physical Therapy, the big concern was that Davis could not use his left arm, which could be a possible AC joint contusion or nerve injury.

The Lakers were already without LeBron James, who sat out with a swollen left ankle.

LeBron James is Day-to-Day

Lakers coach Darvin Ham revealed before the game that James experienced severe swelling on his ankle that forced him to sit out. But he quickly noted that it’s not a major cause of concern for his 39-year-old superstar.

“I think it’s caused by 21 years of service,” Ham said via AP. “We think it’s a day-by-day thing, and we’re going to treat it as such. See how he feels tomorrow (March 9).”

The Lakers hope James to be back and Davis to get his shoulder right when they face the No.2 seed Minnesota Timberwolves, who are reeling from the loss of Karl-Anthony Towns who will undergo surgery to repair the torn left meniscus.

A win against the Timberwolves on Sunday, March 10, will help them in their quest for an outright playoff berth.

After the emotional win against the Bucks, the Lakers are now just one game below the No. 8 seed Dallas Mavericks (35-28) and three games behind the No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns (37-26).

D’Angelo Russel’s Signature Laker Moment

Russell rose above the public ridicule and endless trade rumors with his best game in a Lakers uniform and punctuated it with the game-winning floater.

“On the floor, I’ve always felt like I was capable of doing things. Getting hot makes it a little more exciting,” Russell told reporters after willing a LeBron James-less Lakers to a thrilling 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 8, before a delirious Crypto.com Arena soldout crowd. “Off the floor, obviously you all know what I’ve been through.

Public humiliation has done nothing but mold me into the killer that you all see today. I never lack confidence. I never fear confrontation. I want all the smoke. Let’s, high IQ players, let’s get in the room and talk about it. I just feel confident in what I bring to the basketball game, so whatever room I walk in, I’m confident.”

With James out and Davis hobbling, Russell carried the Lakers on his back.