Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Message on Anthony Davis’ Scary Game 5 Injury

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis suffered a scary head injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. The eight-time All-Star was elbowed by Kevon Looney and didn’t return to the game.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT reported that Davis needed to be placed in a wheelchair since the Lakers star was having trouble walking on his own. LeBron James, who is close friends with Davis, talked about the injury after Game 5 ended.

LeBron James on Anthony Davis: "Medical team says he's been doing better, so that's what matters the most." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 11, 2023

Haynes later reported that Davis appeared to have avoided a concussion and is feeling better. Game 6 of the Lakers-Warriors series is on May 12 in Los Angeles. The other good news is that AD exited the Chase Center under his own power.

Anthony Davis just exited the arena after Game 5. pic.twitter.com/YYMMr4q0mv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 11, 2023

The Lakers lost Game 5 by a final score of 121-106. Davis played 32 minutes and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, while James put up 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes.

The purple and gold will look to close out the series in Game 6 at home, but it won’t be easy since the Warriors are the defending champions. Golden State has also never lost a Western Conference playoff series in the Steve Kerr era.

LeBron James Called Anthony Davis the Best Defensive Player in the NBA After Game 4

James called Davis the best defensive player in the NBA after the Lakers won Game 4. Davis entered Game 5 leading the playoffs in rebounds per game and blocks per game.

“Man, he the best defensive player in the league,” James said. “I mean, you know. I think the league knows it as well. Not many guys that can protect the rim at all costs and also switch out on point guards, switch out on guys like Steph. Steph is a hell of a player, had a hell of a game. I think he even had a triple-double. But we trust AD guarding anybody in this league and he showed that.”

Davis came into Game 5 averaging 21.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.7 blocks in the playoffs and 22.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 blocks against the Warriors. If the Chicago native is able to play in Game 6, he will need to have a monster game for the Lakers to win and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

DeMarcus Cousins Talked About Anthony Davis With Shams Charania

Former Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on FanDuel TV that Davis is “probably the most talented two-way player to ever touch the floor.”

“He’s probably the most talented two-way player to ever touch the floor,” Cousins said. “When he’s committed and when his mind is focused and in the right place, he’s on any given night gonna be the best player on the floor on both ends. Just his versatility alone. We’ve praised his versatility since he stepped foot in the league. We know what he is on the defensive side of the ball. Like I said, when he’s locked in and focused, and also when his health is in a good place, he’s one of the best players to touch the floor.

“So we’re witnessing that now. He’s dominating in this series. He’s a game-changer every night for this team regardless if he’s scoring or not. He’s just a special, special talent. He’s shown it throughout his entire career.”