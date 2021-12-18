The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping for the best after Anthony Davis suffered what looked to be a serious knee injury on Friday night.

Davis went down midway through the third quarter after being rolled into by Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. David hobbled to the sideline and made his way down the tunnel. However, Davis stumbled and sat on the floor once he got a few steps down. Davis was already nursing the knee and had it looked at twice this week. He missed two games with left knee soreness.

Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/MOBSzzrYYJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2021

Davis is set to get an MRI on his knee Saturday in Chicago to find out the extent of the damage.

“He did see the team doctor here, and he’s just going to be evaluated tomorrow with the MRI, and we’ll know more at that time,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. “Hopefully it’s something minor and he can get back soon, but we’ll find out tomorrow.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the injury did not involve any structural damage but the team wanted to get another image.

Anthony Davis Vague on Status Going Forward





Davis was vague on how he is feeling, even with his teammates.

“I asked him how he’s doing. He said, ‘Find out more tomorrow,'” LeBron James said. “So that’s all we know.”

While Davis being out any extended period of time would be a major blow for the Lakers, James is just worried about the big man’s well-being.

“My concern is always for his health,” James said. “You always wish for the best for any of your teammates but especially a guy like AD. So you wish for the best and leave it up to the man above’s hands.” The Lakers will be especially shorthanded at center with Davis missing time and Dwight Howard in the league’s health and safety protocols. DeAndre Jordan and two-way player Jay Huff are the only traditional options for the Lakers at center.

Lakers Winning Streak Stopped vs. Timberwolves

The Lakers took a tumble after Davis’ exited the game, the Timberwolves outscoring them 31-20 in the third quarter, coasting to the 110-92 victory and ending LA’s three-game winning streak.

The lone bright spot from the loss was newcomer Isaiah Thomas, who led the team in scoring 19 points. Thomas is on a 10-day contract and is trying to prove to the Lakers — and everyone else — that he belongs in the league.

“The dopest moment for me? When I checked in the game and they really cheered for me,” Thomas said, via ESPN. “And this is an away game. Those moments mean more to me than anything, just because people respect what I do and people respect the grind that I’m on. And I think me being 5-9 helps. Like, I’m the normal person’s height, so people cheer for me just because of that.”

The Lakers are currently missing multiple key pieces due to injury and COVID-19, including Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, Avery Bradley, Kendrick Nunn — who is also injured — Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard.

“It’s craziness,” Vogel said. “I don’t know what the answer is, but it’s not like anything I’ve seen before or dealt with before as a coach, coming into games and guys just in and out of the lineups like this.”

The Lakers face the Bulls on Sunday and will try to get back in the win column.