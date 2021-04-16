Video of Anthony Davis Clowning LeBron James During Game Goes Viral

Out of all the superstar duos in the history of the NBA, it’s hard to find a pairing that gets along as much as LeBron James and Anthony Davis do. Not only are they teammates, but it seems like their best friends. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers superstars haven’t played in weeks as they both nurse injuries.

That hasn’t stopped them from having fun. During Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics, Davis went up to LeBron’s back and started talking to him in a very animated fashion. Either the big man was just mouthing words or LeBron just couldn’t hear him. Regardless, the video went viral online as fans were trying to decipher what Davis was saying to his teammate.

What is AD saying to Bron. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QEEwBYnHCS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2021

It’s unlikely that Davis was saying anything notable. It’s also possible that he wasn’t even saying anything. He was wearing a mask so there’s no way to tell. Davis and LeBron like to poke fun at each other and they’re both probably bored right now while they don’t play.

The latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Davis Returning Soon

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel dropped the best news in months for the team when he revealed that Davis has been cleared to return to the court. Though it’s going to take some time for him to get back into the swing of things, Los Angeles has to be very happy right now.

“Whenever it is that he returns, it’s not going to be a full return to playing 30-something minutes a night,” Vogel said prior to Thursday’s game. “Especially with the nature of practice and how shorthanded we are, he’s going to have to use some games to try to get himself back in shape. So the first two games he’s back will likely be short-minute performances.”

The Lakers have been able to stay afloat without Davis and LeBron but it hasn’t been easy. The team has been ravaged by injuries so it’s a very welcome sight that one of their best players is coming back soon.

Will AD Return to Form in Time for Playoffs?

The playoffs are closing in and the Lakers players have been able to keep the team in the race while their superstars get healthy. Thanks to that, there’s been no rush to get the injured players back on the floor. However, Davis has been out for two months now. Even a player as good as him needs game reps to get back to full strength.

It’s a very good sign that he’s returning with plenty of time before the playoffs. If Davis returns to play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, that will give him 16 games before the playoffs to get back in shape. Barring a setback, it looks like he’ll get at least 15 or 14 games to find his rhythm. Davis hasn’t had his best year. Prior to getting injured, he was only averaging 22.5 points game, which was his lowest average since his second season. It’s clear that the shortened offseason had a negative effect on him. Hopefully, this extra time off will lead to him being rejuvenated to finish up the season.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker Responds to Viral Derrick Rose Picture

