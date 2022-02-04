Lakers Big Man Anthony Davis Reacts to Not Getting All-Star Nod

Anthony Davis was not selected as an All-Star this season and the Los Angeles Lakers big man is not too bummed about it.

Davis has been injured for a significant chunk of the year, playing in just 31 games due to an MCL sprain and various other injuries. He’s embracing the opportunity for some extra rest.

“I mean I kind of figured I wasn’t just because of the amount of games I’ve missed,” Davis told reporters after a loss to the Clippers on Thursday. “It’s the first time in my career where I don’t have to go to the All-Star game. I know my wife is ecstatic. We don’t have to be an All-Star and be somewhere else. Congrats to all those guys.”

Davis has been great when he’s been on the court, especially of late with LeBron James out of the lineup. He’s averaging 23.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game and expects to get more chances to rack up All-Star nods in his career.

“I’ll have more opportunities, I’m sure, to be in there,” Davis said.

James will be the Lakers only All-Star, with Russell Westbrook not wrangling a spot in the reserves either. The former MVP guard hasn’t had the easiest time integrating with the Lakers but is still averaging 18.7 points on 44.1 percent shooting to go with 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was a little more surprised than Davis that his team had just one All-Star but conceded that their 25-28 speaks volumes.

“It’s a little surprising. We feel like those guys should be on there,” Vogel said. “But obviously, where you’re at in the standings matters with these things.”

James is 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists and carried the Lakers at times with Davis out of the lineup. It’s the 18th straight nod for James, who has been a captain every year since the league went away from the East vs. West format.

With James dealing with a knee injury, there’s a chance he misses the game, opting instead to get back to 100%. Warriors star Draymond Green has opted out of the game due to injury and there’s a chance that Davis would be selected as an alternate.

Davis has returned to the court with a vengeance and appears to have found the aggressiveness that was missing from his game earlier this season.

“Just trying to get back to my old self. Playing with a lot of energy. Playing till exhaustion,” Davis said after leading the way in a win against the Blazers on February 2. “Just playing with energy and the force the team needs me to play with to win games. That’s all I’m trying to do.”

The Lakers have spoken about a laxidasical energy that’s taken over the team at times and Davis is trying to be the spark that helps them avoid those lulls where the game gets away from them.

“Play with force, play with urgency,” Davis said.

He nearly helped the Lakers pull out a come-from-behind win against the Clippers on Thursday night, but his game-winning shot when in and out.

“I mean, the ball touched every part of the rim,” Davis said. “I can’t ask for a better look.”

The Lakers will look to bounce back in the win column at home on Saturday against the Knicks.