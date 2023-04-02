Anthony Davis Sends Message on Rui Hachimura After Lakers Beat Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets on April 2 at the Toyota Center behind 40 points from superstar big man Anthony Davis.

However, Lakers legend James Worthy thought Rui Hachimura was the player of the game.

"Rui to me was the player of the game" – James Worthy — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 3, 2023

Hachimura scored 20 points off the bench while shooting an efficient 10-of-14 from the field. The talented forward also had a season-high 12 rebounds and three blocks.

“Defensively,” Davis told reporters when he was asked what impressed him the most about Hachimura’s performance against the Rockets. “Obviously, we know what he can do offensively. Midrange, he gets to the basket and shoots, but defensively, he had three huge blocks. Contest at the rim, guys try to dunk, he goes and gets those blocks. So defensively, he was really great tonight.”

Hachimura had a plus-minus of +22 versus the Rockets in 25 minutes. The Lakers improved to 40-38 with the huge road win. They are in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles has four games left in the season, starting on April 4 against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers Acquired Rui Hachimura With the Intention of Signing Him to an Extension

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in January that the Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer. Hachimura will become a restricted free agent in July once Los Angeles offers him a qualifying offer of $8.5 million.

“Los Angeles acquired Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer, sources said. Hachimura can be a restricted free agent,” Wojnarowski reported. “The Lakers believe that Hachimura gives them another sizable wing defender who has shown an ability to make corner 3-pointers and midrange shots when teams run the Lakers off the 3-point line. He has shot 40.8% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers over the past two seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, and is shooting 35.1% on catch-and-shoot 3s over the course of his career.”

Hachimura came into the Rockets game averaging 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds with the Lakers while shooting 47.1% overall and 32.8% from 3.

Rui Hachimura Is Expected to Command a Double-Digit Annual Salary

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported in January that Hachimura is “expected to command a double-digit annual salary” this summer. The Gonzaga product is only 25. As a restricted free agent, Hachimura can re-sign with the Lakers or sign an offer sheet with another team. Los Angeles can match any offer sheet Hachimura signs as long as it comes within 48 hours.

“Internally, Los Angeles is high on Hachimura, believing he has untapped potential that he wasn’t able to show with the Wizards after they chose to prioritize Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija,” Buha wrote. “The Lakers are interested in retaining Hachimura and currently expect to re-sign the restricted free agent this offseason, league sources told The Athletic. According to those sources, Hachimura is expected to command a double-digit annual salary though much lower than his nearly $19 million cap hold.”

Hachimura has career averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Wizards and Lakers. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.