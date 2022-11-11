Lakers Make Final Decision on Anthony Davis’ Future Amid Trade Rumors: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a final decision on Anthony Davis’ future amid trade rumors surrounding the eight-time All-Star.

According to a November 10 report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are not considering trading Davis, who has the same agent as LeBron James.

“And while it’s been a talking point on social media, the Lakers are not considering trading Davis, according to sources,” Haynes reported. “For any dialogue of that nature to occur, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul would have received calls from interested teams inquiring if his client would agree to an extension if they traded for him. Those conversations have not taken place, sources say.”

Davis signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. The deal includes an early termination option in 2024 and will be fully up in 2025. The Chicago native is averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season while shooting 54.1% from the field, 26.7% from beyond the arc and 76.9% from the free-throw line.

The Lakers are 2-9 and have the worst offensive rating in the NBA. Their two wins have come against the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Bill Simmons Heard Davis May Be Available in Trade Talks

Bill Simmons of The Ringer said on the November 7 episode of his podcast he’s heard some buzz that Davis may be available in trade talks. The Kentucky product only played in 36 games in 2020-21 and 40 games in 2021-22.

“There’s some buzz, just some buzzing that AD might be available,” Simmons said on his podcast. “That is a Plan B because the (Russell) Westbrook trade, or what they can get for Westbrook, whether you want to give future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense for the Lakers.”

Davis, 29, has been playing through a back injury this season. On October 27, Matt Moore of the Action Network tweeted that the Lakers, who are well on their way to missing the playoffs again, should trade Davis so they can “reset the asset chest.”

“If we’re not going to duck things, this won’t happen but the clearest path to the Lakers course correcting is trading Anthony Davis,” Moore tweeted. “He’ll return a ton even with the injuries, reset the asset chest, and ultimately it would be a net positive given his unavailability. The idea of Anthony Davis is now several significant degrees beyond the reality.”

Proposed Trade Lands Lakers Kevin Durant for Davis

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report wrote on November 8 that the Lakers should consider trading Davis and an unprotected first-round pick in 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets for two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Hughes thinks Durant is the ideal player for James to pass the torch to on the Lakers.

“From the Lakers’ side, this isn’t complicated. Durant just won Eastern Conference Player of the Week, his fourth such honor since the last time AD won his most recent one…on Dec. 9, 2019. Yes, Durant is four-and-a-half years Davis’ senior. And sure, KD has an injury history with a torn Achilles on it,” Hughes wrote. “But there’s really no debating that right now and for the last several seasons, Durant is and has been the better player. Davis has made four All-NBA teams; Durant has made 10, with his last one coming more recently (2021-22) than Davis’ (2019-20).

“Outside of an anomalous bubble run in 2020, Davis hasn’t looked worthy of receiving the torch LeBron will eventually pass. Durant would give the Lakers something more valuable than an heir to the franchise throne: a player who’s better than James today.”

The Lakers are permitted to trade Davis and draft picks to the Nets for Durant under CBA rules.