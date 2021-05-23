Photos Emerge of Car Crash Involving Lakers Guard

Photos have emerged from a car crash involving Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Ben McLemore. The incident occurred following his team’s victory in the play-in game against the Golden State Warriors.

TMZ shared the photos of McLemore’s Ford Raptor truck tipping over a security gate. Here is what the site had to say about the crash.

We’re told when officers arrived on the scene, they found McLemore and his crashed Ford truck … and conducted a field sobriety test. Sources say the 28-year-old, though, passed all their tests and did NOT appear to be drunk. We’re told McLemore explained to officers he had accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes and crashed into a gate arm.

Thankfully, McLemore was not injured during the accident and is good to go for the postseason, which begins on Sunday for the Lakers against the Phoenix Suns.

“He’s okay and available, yes,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “Uninjured.”

Lakers Doing ‘Whatever it Takes to Win’ With Rotation

McLemore did not play in the play-in game against the Warriors, despite some major shooting problems early on for the Lakers. McLemore, who was picked up late in the season, is averaging 17.5 minutes with the Lakers scoring eight points per game and shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis returning to the lineup, there are fewer minutes to go around, especially in the playoffs when benches get shorter. Andre Drummond also saw some of his lowest usage of his time in purple and gold against the Warriors, with Davis playing center for a chunk of minutes.

“For me, it’s just about whatever it takes to win that game,” Vogel said about his rotation. “We coach to win. We set that tone with our group at the beginning of the season every year and our guys understand that some nights they’re going to play more than others, and we’re going to put the guys out there that are going to help us win that game.

“I put a great deal of thought into how a game could play out, and what impacts certain guys in that game, and obviously the coaching staff does a great job of making group decisions with me in-game to help us feel that stuff out. It doesn’t always play out well, but it’s one of those things where you just study it relentlessly, be as prepared as possible and make the best decisions that you can.”

LeBron James Won’t Be Suspended for Violation

McLemore wasn’t the only Lakers player who made headlines for an incident away from the court. James was found in violation of the NBA’s protocols when he participated in a promotional event for a tequila brand he’s invested in.

“It’s a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team,” a league spokesman told ESPN.

While the league has been very strict about it’s COVID-19 policies, James’ status for the postseason is not in question, per ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski. The “nature of event didn’t rise to a threat level of virus spread.”

