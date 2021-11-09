Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3-Time All-Star to Lakers

It has not taken long for many members of the Los Angeles Lakers fan base to give up on the Russell Westbrook experiment. Sports Illustrated’s Alex Kirschenbaum put together a list of five potential trades involving Westbrook. It is important to note that the Lakers are unlikely to give up on Westbrook this soon, but we have seen Rob Pelinka not be afraid to swing for the fences since LeBron James came to Los Angeles.

One proposal attempts to solve problems for both the Lakers and Sixers. The Lakers land disgruntled star Ben Simmons in exchange for Westbrook. The Sixers also send Isaiah Joe and recent first-round pick Jaden Springer to Los Angeles as part of the deal.

“This could theoretically benefit both parties, plus the value of Simmons as a trade asset is depreciating with every fine and suspension,” Kirschenbaum explained. “A three-time All-Star and All-Defensive First Teamer, the 25-year-old Simmons is nevertheless a flawed player who now must be viewed as a possible chemistry killer and a massive offensive liability in playoff games.

“But Simmons is an above-average passer, and though he may present similar floor-spacing issues to Westbrook, is a spectacular, switchable defender across every position who doesn’t need the ball in his hands nearly as much on offense. LeBron James also has historically been adept at managing mercurial personalities (at least, for a time). Also, Simmons shares a certain power agent with James and Davis.”

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Simmons Has a Close Relationship With James

Sixers general manager Daryl Morey is holding out hope that Simmons can land Philly a king’s ransom. Westbrook is unlikely to meet these lofty expectations, but it would be an interesting landing spot for Simmons given his close relationship with James. Neither player is a great shooter but Westbrook is a sizable upgrade from long range.

Westbrook is a career 30.5% three-point shooter compared to Simmons’ dismal 14.7%. For better or worse, the 76ers would not have to worry about Westbrook shooting the ball, a distinct difference from the current predicament they find themselves in with Simmons.

His close relationship with James has been well-documented, and a change of scenery could do the three-time All-Star good. That said, the Lakers are unlikely wanting to take on Simmons’ five-year, $177 million contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Westbrook may have a $44 million salary, but his deal expires after the 2022-23 season, providing the team an out much sooner if the point guard does not work in Los Angeles. Kirschenbaum suggests that Westbrook could be an asset for the Sixers when paired with star center Joel Embiid.

“Westbrook, still a borderline All-Star last year, could serve as a galvanizing locker room leader with the Sixers, a dogged lead guard who could help the team remain a force during the regular season,” Kirschenbaum added. “An assertive, ball-dominant guard with good passing and rebounding skills would benefit the current shooting-heavy Sixers lineup around All-NBA center Joel Embiid. Like Simmons, Westbrook’s issues as a shooter and defender could hurt Philadelphia in the postseason, but he would certainly never be unwilling to shoot late in playoff games.”

Westbrook Has the Option to Become a Free Agent After the Season

Westbrook could decline his player option making him a free agent this offseason. Things would have to really unravel with the Lakers for Westbrook to decline his $47 million salary for the 2022-23 season. Silver Screen and Roll’s Harrison Faigen detailed the unlikely scenario where Westbrook declines his option creating cap space for the Lakers in 2022.

“Russell Westbrook unexpectedly declines his $47.1 million player option, Kendrick Nunn decides to do the same with his own approximately $5.3 million one, clearing a huge chunk of change off the team’s books and leaving the Lakers with just $92.6 million in committed salary, freeing up nearly $30 million in cap room,” Faigen noted. “That seems exceedingly unlikely in the case of Westbrook, as it’s not clear where else he’d be getting almost $50 million from, but we have seen more and more players decline big, final-year player options to seek their own destination for sometimes surprising amounts of money in recent years (more on that in a minute), so it’s at least theoretically and logistically possible, if not particularly probable.”