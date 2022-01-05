Buddy Hield Opens up About Almost Getting Traded to Lakers

In the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers were a few moments away from constructing a very different team. They were having conversations with the Sacramento Kings about trading Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell for Buddy Hield. It was almost a done deal and all the players involved were expecting to be on new teams. However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka decided to pivot last minute and make a trade for Russell Westbrook.

Hield remains a King but could still be on the move at some point. He’s well aware of the deal to the Lakers that almost happened but hasn’t let it affect him too much. The two teams played on Tuesday and while Los Angeles pulled off the win, Hield had a good showing as he scored 26 points off the bench. He had a chance to touch on the trade that almost happened after the game.

“It’s basketball. If it happened, it happened. If it didn’t, it didn’t,” Hield told NBA.com. “But it’s basketball, and you have to live with it. It’s the business side of it. At the end of the day, I still have a job. I can go to all 30 teams in the league. As long as I have a job, I’m happy.”

Hield is a very good player but he’s not a superstar. He can’t really control his destiny but it’s hard not to get excited about playing for the Lakers.

Hield Thought Going to Lakers Was a Done Deal

Heading into the offseason, the Lakers knew they needed a third scorer who could take some pressure off LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hield isn’t a former MVP like Westbrook but he does average 16.0 points a game over his career and has made 40.3% of his threes. He would’ve been a good fit with the team had Westbrook not been available. He was almost certain he was going to land in Los Angeles.

“It did,” Hield said when asked if thought it looked like he going to be a Laker. “Talking to my agents and the media, of course. The media knows more than the agent and team, basically. But it didn’t happen. So, I’m still here. I’m still in the league and have an opportunity to play basketball. That’s the fun about it.”





Could Hield Still Be a Laker?

The Kings are clearly open to trading Hield based on the fact that he was almost dealt in the offseason. With the trade deadline approaching, it remains possible that the forward gets traded. The Lakers have been active on the trade market and could still have interest in Hield.

While he’d still be a good fit in Los Angeles, Sacramento may not be keen on dealing with them after Pelinka left them high and dry in the offseason. Kings general manager Monte McNair has no reason to want to do the Lakers any favors. Unless the team is really on Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn, Hield isn’t going to be a Laker this season.

