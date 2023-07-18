Wild 3-Team Trade Proposal Lands Lakers Elite Sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together a strong offseason. They’ve retained key players from last year’s squad while adding a couple of potential impact players.

Despite already having a solid roster, the Lakers could continue to look to improve. Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield has been linked to the team for a few years now. In a July 16 column, Bleacher Report had its NBA staff pitch a trade for each team. Grant Hughes pitched a three-team deal that would send Hield, Daniel Theis and a 2026 second-round pick to the Lakers while the Pacers would get John Collins, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino and the Utah Jazz would land D’Angelo Russell and a 2025 second-round pick.

“It took a third team to get Buddy Hield and his career 40.2 percent long-range knockdown clip to the Lakers, but we managed to seal the deal,” Hughes wrote. “Defensively, L.A. is going to be elite as long as Anthony Davis is anchoring the middle, but it ranked just 16th on offense with its remade post-deadline roster last year. Hield is a five-alarm fire off the ball who’ll occupy defenders and add a totally new dimension to the Lakers’ attack.

“That makes him worth the price here, which includes newly re-signed Russell, Vanderbilt and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino. Plus, Theis gives the Lakers a true backup 5 with substantial playoff experience.”

Hughes did note that this trade would not be possible until October 5.

Would This Trade Make Sense for the Los Angeles Lakers?

This is certainly an interesting trade pitched by Grant Hughes. Buddy Hield was a client of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka when he was an agent. The team has tried to acquire him in the past. Hield remains one of the best shooters in the NBA. He was second in the league with 288 3-pointers made on 42.5% shooting. The Lakers could certainly use a player like him.

However, the trade that Hughes is pitching is a steep price. Jarred Vanderbilt is the second-best defensive player on the team behind Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell is the third-best scoring option. A Hield for Russell swap is interesting but adding Vanderbilt might be too steep of a price. Considering the Lakers’ need at center, Myles Turner would be the more interesting trade piece from the Pacers for the team to pursue.

Most Efficient Jump Shooters,

Points Per Jumper, 2022-23 Season* 1. Stephen Curry …… 1.27

2. Kevin Durant …….. 1.24

3. Buddy Hield ………. 1.22

4. Michael Porter Jr… 1.18

5. Kevin Huerter …….. 1.16 *Among top 50 most active jump shooters pic.twitter.com/w5pRWtLVMQ — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) April 10, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers Met With Dillon Brooks: Report

In other Lakers news, the team almost added one of LeBron James’ arch-rivals. Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks became a thorn in James’ side during their first-round playoff matchup. The Lakers got the best of Brooks and the Grizzlies.

Despite the animosity between Brooks and James, Los Angeles considered signing the veteran forward, per a July 17 report from Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

“Brooks also met with the Lakers, but there was no smooth pathway to acquiring him given their cap situation, unless the Lakers were prepared to go down the complex sign-and-trade path that Houston did,” Iko wrote.

Brooks eventually signed with the Houston Rockets, but it’s certainly notable that the Lakers considered it. If Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley could mend fences on the Lakers last season, Brooks and James likely would’ve been able to.