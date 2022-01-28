Lakers Veteran Carmelo Anthony Reveals Exchange With Heckler

Multiple fans were ejected during the Los Angeles Lakers 105-87 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night after an exchange with Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony walked across the court during the fourth quarter during a stoppage in play and confronted the fans before they were tossed by the arena security. Anthony — who scored nine points in 26 minutes — addressed the incident after the game.

“It is what it is,” Anthony said. “Some things was said, unacceptable. I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team or the other team. I’m all for that, but when you cross certain lines, as a man that’s what you’re gonna see, that’s what you gonna get. I’m sure the people that’s in charge will take care of it. My job is done when it comes to this.”

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported what the fan allegedly said to Anthony that drew his ire. Per Haynes:

Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy.”

Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 28, 2022

Anthony confirmed Haynes’ report in his press conference.

Russell Westbrook: Fan Crossed the Line

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel backed Anthony after the game, as did Russell Westbrook.

“Unacceptable language and unacceptable behavior by fans, is the simplest way to put it,” Vogel told reporters. “There’s gotta be a higher standard and hopefully that’s handled the right way.”

Frank Vogel on courtside incident between Carmelo Anthony and fans: “Unacceptable language and unacceptable behavior by fans, is the simplest way to put it. There’s gotta be a higher standard and hopefully that’s handled the right way.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 28, 2022

Westbrook added: “I’m pretty sure a fan said something out of pocket that crossed the line. For him to react that way, the fan probably said something that crossed the line.”

As for the discipline for the fans, Anthony was keeping it open-ended, leaving it in the hands of the people who make those decisions.

“That’s not up to me. I’m not in control of that. Sometimes you play through it, you try to play through certain things, you play through the heckle, but that’s all fun and games,” Anthony said. “I’ve been doing that for 19-20 years. Especially coming here, it’s been a great place to come and play and I know how the fans are here. But there are just certain things you don’t bring to any type of sporting event, just certain things you don’t say to anybody. If I was outside, I bumped into you, you said those things to me, then it would be a totally different story. But again, It’s out of my hands now. So however they want to play it, they will play it.”

Lakers Have Had Fans Ejected Previously

It wasn’t the first time the Lakers have had to deal with unruly fans this season. Back in November LeBron James had a pair of fans sitting courtside in Indiana ejected. The broadcast caught James grabbing the referee and guiding him over to a man and a woman sitting courtside. Midway through overtime the Lakers star pointed at the duo and could be heard saying, “right f****** here.” A worker from the arena came and escorted the duo off the floor.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said “the two fans were ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania reported that the two fans made inappropriate comments and gestures toward Lakers star LeBron James during the November 24 game, but no lifetime ban or further consequence was expected.

James was inactive for the Lakers with a knee injury on Thursday.