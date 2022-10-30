Lakers Urged to Reunite With HOF Scorer Amid Disastrous Start

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily shooting the ball during their 0-5 start and could turn to a familiar face to help turn things around in Carmelo Anthony.

The 38-year-old Anthony remains a free agent after spending last season with the Lakers but is a proven scorer with a Hall of Fame resume. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report pegged Anthony as one of the top remaining free agents and listed the Lakers as the best fit. Here’s what Pincus had to say about a potential move:

Couldn’t the Lakers, who are off to the worst shooting season in NBA history, use Anthony? The team has 15 players, but three contracts aren’t fully guaranteed (Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel and Matt Ryan). The more urgent issue for L.A. is finding a trade partner for Russell Westbrook, which could bring back multiple players. A reunion with Anthony may have to wait until the Westbrook dust settles.

LeBron James: Lakers Aren’t ‘Constructed of Great Shooting’

Anthony is a liability on the defensive end but the Lakers are desperate to solve their offensive woes. Melo averaged 13.3 points per game last season and shot 37.5 percent from three. That would be a big score for the Lakers, who are currently shooting a historically bad 23.7% from deep this season.

Lakers superstar LeBron James — Anthony’s longtime buddy — was very blunt when asked about his team’s shooting after losing their opener to the Warriors.

“I mean, I don’t know. I think we’re getting great looks and I think there also could be some teams giving us great looks,” James told reporters. “To be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting. And that’s just what the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a bunch of lasers on our team. But that doesn’t deter us from still trying to get great shots.”

Moe Harkless Another Option for Lakers

Pincus mentioned a few other options for the Lakers, also including Moe Harkless in that group. The Lakers recently worked out Harkless but have not reached a decision on signing him just yet.

Harkless last played for the Kings, appearing in 47 games and averaging 18.4 minutes per contest. He notched 4.6 points per game and shot 30.7% from beyond the arc. He’s a far cry from a sharpshooter but might be able to give the Lakers more than what they’re getting now out of their wings.

In the meantime, the Lakers have to work with what they have and build on what has been a solid defensive showing. LA currently ranks second in defensive rating at 103.8, behind only the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I think our offense is harming us right now,” James said after losing to the Timberwolves. “Defensively, once again, we had a great game plan. We went out and competed, gave ourself a chance. Couple possessions here, couple possessions there didn’t go our way, but just keep hammering on.”

The Lakers are a 3.5-point home underdog against the Nuggets on Sunday as they look to pick up their first win of the season.