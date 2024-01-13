NBA Front Office Insider Suggests Alternative Lakers Trade Aside From Dejounte Murray

ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks suggested an alternative trade option for the Los Angeles Lakers aside from Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray.

“Murray is interesting because he’s making just under $20 million,” Marks said on the January 12 episode of the Hoopshype podcast with Michael Scotto. “What does [D’Angelo] Russell and a first-round pick do for Atlanta?

When you work in a front office, what I’ve learned is that there’s a pride element to things. They just traded for Murray a year and a half ago, and they gave up two unprotected firsts and an unprotected pick swap that has not yet come to fruition. If you’re Atlanta and you’re saying you need to get those back in another deal, I think you’re going to be waiting a while. I don’t think you’re going to get what you gave up for him.

If I’m the Lakers, I’d see about Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, but you might have to give up Austin Reaves in that type of deal. DeRozan could become a free agent, and Caruso’s got one of the better contracts.”

The Chicago Bulls, however, have not indicated that Caruso is available especially now that they have climbed back to the play-in picture in the Eastern Conference.

Former two-time All-Star Zach LaVine remains to be the available player for the taking from the Bulls. But his injury history and his massive contract continue to suppress his market.

The Bulls have won three of their last four games since LaVine returned from a foot injury.

NBA Exec Wonders if Lakers Can Expand Dejounte Murray Trade

An NBA executive pitched an expanded trade idea to ESPN’s Zach Lowe if the Hawks insist on getting Reaves back in the potential Murray deal.

“I had an [NBA] executive from another team spitball with me yesterday (January 11), could the Lakers, if Reaves is involved, construct a bigger deal where they get Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovich, the sharpshooter they so badly need? Now that’s got to include Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, more draft compensation and Jalen Hood-Schifino,” Lowe said on “NBA Today” on January 12.

The Hawks hope to recoup close to what they gave up — 3 first-round picks, 1 pick swap — for Murray two summers ago. But the Lakers are only limited to one draft capital (2029 or 2030 1st round pick) to offer in any in-season trade.

Reaves, the player Hawks covet from the Lakers roster, holds the key to a potential Murray trade.

D’Angelo Russell Prefers Pick & Roll Than Catch & Shoot Role

Russell has been thriving off the bench for the Lakers after struggling as the starting point guard. He alluded that being with the second unit allows him to play his natural game than with the starting lineup next to their high-usage stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“I’m in y’all space,” Russell said on “The Backyard Podcast” on January 10. “If I miss, y’all took me out the game. Ya’ll just take me out of the game if I’m missing if it’s all I’m doing is catching and shooting. But if I’m getting to do what I know I can do … it allows me to get there.”

Since his relegation to the second unit, Russell is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and an impressive 40.5% from deep.

“I get into my flow state in a pick-and-roll when it comes to the game,” Russell said. “If I can tap into pick-and-roles, and recognize how they guard me, it allows me to control the game because I can get to what I know is working or might not work. It’s like playing a game within the game.”

Russell was shooting 37.5% from the floor and 27.5% from beyond the arc over his last eight games before going to the bench.