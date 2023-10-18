5-Time Champion Calls Out Lakers’ LeBron James: ‘Have Respect for the Game’

Not everyone appreciated Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James satisfying his literal appetite during a recent preseason game.

James sat at the end of the bench during the Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors on October 13 in street clothes having changed after coming out. And, to Cooper’s dismay, James was also eating.

“He’s LeBron James,” Lakers great Michael Cooper said on the “Showtime with Michael Cooper Lakers Podcast” on October 17. “But still, you’ve got to have respect for the game, man. … I don’t mind the guy eating. But go eat in the locker room. And then when you come out, then you come out and be part of the team. Not just sit on the end of the bench eating.”

LeBron said “y’all got it.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s09oYjFcEl — Zena Keita (@itszenakeita) October 14, 2023

James also missed the Lakers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on October 16 as planned.

Heading into his 21st NBA season, however, there is little concern about what kind of production the Lakers might get from James. And he is notoriously thorough in taking care of his body. So the caloric intake probably isn’t much of a concern either.

James does turn 39 years old in December. He has also dealt with injuries the last few seasons, including a foot injury that contributed to a 55-appearance campaign. Again, though, he was available when it mattered most – in the postseason – starting all 16 of the Lakers’ playoff games and leading the team in minutes in the process.

“Don’t be like a spectator sitting over there,” Cooper said. “You know they got the fans right next to the bench now. I thought he was somebody that paid for [a seat].”

Cooper laughed about the entire incident in the end.

LeBron James as a Teammate

There are many opinions of what it is like being James’ teammate both on and off the court, including from former teammates like J.R. Smith who says the weight of the expectations can be daunting.

"He missed a free throw too. Don't just look at me because I missed a open shot. We all missin' out here!" J.R. Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) on the pressure of playing with LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/lhBj896YqA — Game Theory with Bomani Jones (@GameTheoryHBO) March 7, 2023

But there is a difference between being under pressure as James’ teammate and feeling as though he is a bad or even just distant one. And there appears to be little evidence of the latter.

“It’s crazy because everybody back home is always like, ‘how’s LeBron, how’s LeBron,’ and he’s the best,” Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves told Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points in an interview published on September 29. “Great teammate, great person, good friend. Has been someone that I owe a lot of appreciation to because he’s helped me out so much.”

Just as it’s James’ 21st NBA season, it is also his 21st NBA preseason. And with him and the rest of the team surely being aware of the plan for this preseason, it is unlikely this is something that even registered in the locker room.

Michael Cooper ‘Never Dogged It’

Cooper is a five-time NBA champion who spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers. He went on to explain that he “never dogged it”, giving maximum effort from start to finish once team activities began.

“I played hard right from the beginning exhibition season, right into the season, in the playoffs when it was over. You can rest and dog it afterwards,” Cooper said. “You may cut your preparation for getting ready for the season next year, you may not run as hard or many miles. But no. When the basketball season start, I was ready.”

Of course, Cooper played during the late 70s and through the 80s. That was long before the implementation and spread of sports science across the league.