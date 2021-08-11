Former Lakers Center Sticking Around With New Squad

After a well-traveled few seasons in the NBA, Damian Jones is staying put — for now, at least.

The Sacramento Kings picked up Jonesʻ option for next season, which means his salary will be fully guaranteed — peace of mind for any athlete. Jones will make nearly $2 million next season in Sacramento

The Lakers were one of the three teams Jones spent time with last year and he had a good showing. He drew six starts during his time in the purple and gold, giving the Lakers plenty of time to see what he could give them.

He averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and nearly a block per game. Jones was also very efficient from the field, hitting 16-17 of the shots he took as a member of the Lakers.

Damian Jones Left Good Impression on Lakers

The Lakers signed Jones to a pair of 10-day contracts, which was the limit without keeping a player for the rest of the season. With the buyout market lurking, the Lakers decided to let Jones go, keeping a roster spot open for a veteran, which ended up being Andre Drummond. That being said, Jones — a former first-round pick — made an impression on coach Frank Vogel.

“He brings great energy. He’s a pogo stick around the basket so he gives us dynamic verticality with his lob-catching ability offensively and defensively he’s really picked up what we’re asking him to do in our pick-and-roll defense and our coverages,” Vogel told reporters. “He provides some length at the basket from a shot-blocking standpoint. He’s played well for us.”

Jones averaged just over 20 minutes per contest with the Kings last season, scoring 6.9 points, grabbing 4.5 rebounds and a notching block per game. The center position is a little packed in Sacramento but Jonesʻ athleticism should set him apart enough to get him some playing time.

The center position was a bit of a mess for the Lakers last season, between Drummond, Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell. The Lakers decided to make a move for a familiar face this offseason to shore up the position, signing veteran Dwight Howard for a third stint in LA.

“Love for the game,” Howard told reporters when asked what brought him back to LA. “Love for this city. Love for the team. And just the opportunity to win. I think we have some unbelievable talent on this roster and I think we have the opportunity to do something really great here again and I’m looking forward to just coming in and being myself.

“Bringing the energy and bringing the effort every night, and just having fun. This will be my 18th year in the league so at this point it’s all about enjoying every single moment, having my family around, being around great teammates and great people in the greatest organization in the NBA.”

Howard averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds last season with Philadelphia, quickly becoming a fan-favorite as the backup to Joel Embiid. He provided nearly 20 minutes per game, 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds with the Lakers in the year prior during their title run.

While Gasol is back and Anthony Davis is set to play more center, Howard will be a key player for the Lakers.

