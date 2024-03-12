D’Angelo Rusell Could Ruin Lakers’ Summer Plans: Insider

The Athletic’s John Hollinger, a former NBA front office executive, raised a concern that D’Angelo Russell‘s resurgence could throw a wrench in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ plan to pursue a third star this summer.

“Originally thought to be the Lakers’ most tradeable 2024 offseason contract, Russell has been so good lately that the script has flipped — from worries at the trade deadline that no other team would want his deal to new concern that he could opt out of his $18.6 million for next season and walk as an unrestricted free agent,” Hollinger wrote on March 11.

Russell has a $18.6 million player option for next season. But his recent play suggests he’s outplaying that.

And if he walks away, the Lakers will lose a salary ballast in a potential star trade that Rob Pelinka openly suggested after they stood pat at the trade deadline.

“The right move wasn’t there, and it’s a thoughtful and tricky calculus at times. … We didn’t want to shoot a small bullet now that would only lead to very marginal improvement at the expense of making a much bigger and more impactful movement potentially in June and July,” Pelinka told reporters after the February 8 trade deadline.

According to an ESPN report on January 23, the Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of pursuing a bona fide star, such as Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell or Atlanta’s Trae Young should they become available.

“Russell is their only expiring 2025 contract of any significance, and his opting out would leave them at a disadvantage in any trade discussions. As far as alternatives go, Austin Reaves has trade value, but L.A. would be trying to cobble together the rest of a salary match with less desirable deals like those of Gabe Vincent or Rui Hachimura,” Hollinger wrote.

What About a Sign-And-Trade?

According to Hollinger, the Lakers could sign-and-trade Russell but there’s a caveat.

“… the timing of free agency a week after that draft makes that difficult to coordinate while including a 2024 first-rounder. Re-signing him to a more expensive long-term deal is another option, but that endgame probably means running it back with the same team,” Hollinger wrote.

Russell’s resurgence has become one of the best redemption stories this season.

Since returning to the Lakers starting lineup after a brief move to the bench, Russell is averaging 22.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 26 games while shooting a remarkable 45.7% from deep.

He proved his value to the Lakers once again when he punctuated a season-high 44-point performance with the game-winning floater against the Milwaukee Bucks without LeBron James and a hobbling Anthony Davis on March 8.

Gabe Vincent’s Injury Update

Gabe Vincent, the Lakers’ top free-agent acquisition, is on track to return later this month.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters, per LA Times’ Dan Woike, on Tuesday, March 12, that the veteran point guard has been cleared for non-contact work.

The 27-year-old point guard has appeared in five Lakers games this season so far, averaging 5.4 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers last offseason.