Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell Fires Back at His Critics: ‘I Want All the Smoke’

Players of lesser caliber would have succumbed to the pressure and playing under the bright lights of Hollywood for such a storied franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers.

But not D’Angelo Russell, who continues to rise above the constant scrutiny, public ridicule and endless trade rumors.

“On the floor, I’ve always felt like I was capable of doing things. Getting hot makes it a little more exciting,” Russell told reporters after willing a LeBron James-less Lakers to a thrilling 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 8, before a delirious Crypto.com Arena soldout crowd. “Off the floor, obviously you all know what I’ve been through.

Public humiliation has done nothing but mold me into the killer that you all see today. I never lack confidence. I never fear confrontation. I want all the smoke. Let’s, high IQ players, let’s get in the room and talk about it. I just feel confident in what I bring to the basketball game, so whatever room I walk in, I’m confident.”

With James sitting this important game out with a swollen left ankle, Russell rose to the occasion.

The polarizing Russell finally had his signature Laker moment.

He battled Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard toe-to-toe down the stretch, finishing with 44 points and then punctuating it with the go-ahead floater with 5.9 seconds left.

Russell’s former teammate at Brooklyn, Spencer Dinwiddie, preserved his heroics with the game-winning block on Lillard before the buzzer.

‘One of the Most Unstoppable Offensive Forces’

Russell matched his career-high with 9 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, including eight in the final 73 seconds of the game.

“He’s a big-time offensive guy,” Dinwiddie told Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports Network of Russell. “When he gets hot especially from three, he’s one of the most unstoppable offensive forces in the league. He’s playing a lot of confidence and feels really comfortable right now.”

Russell, the Lakers’ No. 2 pick in 2015 who is in his second tour of duty for the franchise, added nine assists, six rebounds and one block for a sensational performance.

What a night for D'Angelo Russell 👏 ✔️ Game-winner

✔️ Most points as a Laker (44 PTS)

✔️ Tied career-high in 3PM (9 3PM) pic.twitter.com/6SkCRaxQvz — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2024

The win pushed the Lakers (35-30) back to ninth in the West, half-game above the 33-29 Golden State Warriors, who will be without Stephen Curry for a few games with right ankle sprain.

LeBron James’ Injury Not a Cause of Concern

Lakers coach Darvin Ham revealed before the game that James experienced severe swelling on his ankle that forced him to sit out. But he quickly noted that it’s not a major cause of concern for his 39-year-old superstar.

“I think it’s caused by 21 years of service,” Ham said via AP. “We think it’s a day-by-day thing, and we’re going to treat it as such. See how he feels tomorrow (March 9).”

The Lakers hope James to be back when they face the No.2 seed Minnesota Timberwolves, who are reeling from the loss of Karl-Anthony Towns who will undergo surgery to repair the torn left meniscus.

A win against the Timberwolves on Sunday, March 10, will help them in their quest for an outright playoff berth.

After the emotional win against the Bucks, the Lakers are now just one game below the No. 8 seed Dallas Mavericks (35-28) and three games behind the No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns (37-26).