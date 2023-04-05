D’Angelo Russell Issues Strong Tweet on LeBron James After Lakers Beat Jazz

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz on April 4, D’Angelo Russell issued a strong tweet on LeBron James.

Lakers players have been yelling goat noises during James’ media sessions lately. LeBron’s teammates clearly believe he’s the greatest player of all time.

The King put up 37 points, five rebounds and six assists against the Jazz in 38 minutes. James hit the game-winning layup in overtime after missing a left-handed layup at the end of regulation.

The last few times LeBron James has addressed the media at his locker, his teammates have chimed in with 🐐 noises. This is the loudest it’s been — most of the locker room was doing it. pic.twitter.com/70u30H67zd — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 5, 2023

The Lakers improved to 41-38 after beating the Jazz. They have three games left in the regular season. Los Angeles will face the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Jazz.

D’Angelo Russell Didn’t Play Against the Jazz

Russell didn’t play against the Jazz due to left foot soreness. The All-Star guard has missed nine games with the Lakers since being acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline. D’Lo is averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 assists with the purple and gold while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc.

According to a March 29 report from Kendra Andrews of ESPN, the Timberwolves wanted to move Russell for a few reasons. Minnesota acquired Mike Conley from Utah to replace Russell.

“But then the team traded him at the deadline for Mike Conley, a move that sources told ESPN was geared toward adding maturity to the roster, as well as someone who cared less about making flashy plays,” Andrews wrote. “There was also pre-existing on-court chemistry between Conley and Gobert.”

Report: The Lakers Want to Re-Sign D’Angelo Russell

All signs point toward Russell re-signing with the Lakers this summer, according to a February 15 report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The LakeShow will have full Bird rights for Russell, who hits unrestricted free agency after this season concludes.

“Both the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell have already expressed to each other an interest in starting conversations on a contract extension,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. “Russell could be a free agent this summer, but the Lakers traded for him — giving up as part of that package a first-round pick, two second-round picks — not to be a rental, but to be a solution at that point guard position. So expect D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers to really start engaging on those extension talks here in the next weeks and months into the offseason.”

Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2017 when he was working in LA’s front office, told Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win back in February that Russell “has really grown and matured.”

“I think D’Angelo has really grown and matured,” Johnson said. “He can score the basketball. He can pass the basketball. He doesn’t turn it over a lot. That’s what I like about him, too. That pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis is going to be special. You have to pick your poison for what you try to do whether it’s Russell coming off the PnR or Anthony Davis rolling to the basket and they’ll have some more time playing with LeBron. If the Lakers can get in, and I think they will, nobody is going to want to play them. That’s for sure.”